Thursday, May 26, 2022
This man finished college after over six decades of dropping out. Watch video

Lenehan, who started college in 1956, was short of 28 credits to finish college when he got a good job and dropped out.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 26, 2022 12:40:45 pm
88 year old man graduates, elderly graduates after 66 years, New York, old man graduates, indian expressLenehan's story has inspired many internet users and congratulations poured in.

When it comes to education, age can never be a barrier. An 88-year-old man, John Lenehan, went back to Fordham University in New York to finish what he started 66 years.

A veteran of the Korean war, Lenehan received his certificate along with other youngsters who donned their caps and gowns cheerfully last weekend, ABC reported. Lenehan, who started college in 1956, was short of 28 credits to finish college when he got a good job and dropped out.

Watch the video here:

At the age of 86, Lenehan announced to his wife one fine morning that he is going back to university. “I didn’t really have any trouble. It took a little longer than it did when I was in my 20s. But I was able to do it. Maybe instead of working three hours a day, I’d work four or five,” Lenehan told Good Morning America.

The man who has six children and 13 grandchildren is quite positive about life. “It’s never too late to finish the job that you have started. Whether it’s your personal life, your business life, or your professional life, if you started something and you really didn’t finish it, but you would like to. Get up and do it,” he added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Even without his college degree, Lenehan managed to have a successful career and family. He worked with an airline company for over a decade.

Lenehan said he was overwhelmed with joy when he received his acceptance letter from the university. Anthony Davidson, a university official, told ABC, “We have somebody who is motivated at the age of 86. Plus we owe him for his service. He wrote to me and said ‘this is the happiest day. This is my wedding day’”.

Lenehan’s story has inspired many internet users and congratulations poured in. “It’s never late to do the right thing,” commented a user.

