Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Man finds shrimp tails in his breakfast cereal, prompts hilarious jokes and memes online

As Jensen Karp from Los Angeles went to have his second bowl of cereals for breakfast, he made a very disturbing discovery -- he found a few shrimp tails in the box, which company said was "accumulated cinnamon sugar".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 24, 2021 5:30:59 pm
cinnamon toast crunch, cinnamon toast shrimp, general mills, shrimp tails in breakfast cereal, shrimp tails cinnamon toast crunch, weird news, indian expressThe man has taken the shrimp tails to a lab to get it tested now amid the row.

A US man’s morning breakfast ended on a disgusting note, when he discovered shrimp tails in his pack of cereals! And to make him feel even worse, it found the crustaceans’ remains only after he had already had a bowl of his cereals. As he took to Twitter to elaborate his saga, the company’s response got netizens involved, who are now busy poking fun at the brand using hilarious memes and jokes.

It was a usual morning ritual for Jensen Karp from Los Angeles, having some cereals for breakfast. But he suddenly had a disturbing discovery — shrimp tails coated with sugar inside a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Unhappy with the discovery of the crunchy addition, he tagged the brand wondering what went wrong.

He also tagged the brands parent company, General Mills, thinking they might be able to get him some answer.

 

He continued to look through the box and found some other disturbing contents — from some thread to dental floss, and his misery went to another level.

But things took a weird turn, when company claimed there is no way shrimp tails can be in the bag and upon inspection looks like “accumulation of the cinnamon sugar”.

Talking to the New York Times (NYT) about the incident, he said that he had already eaten a bowl of his favourite cereal. As he began filling a second bowl, “something plopped out of the box,” he said in an interview. “I picked it up, and I was like, ‘This is clearly a shrimp tail.’”

“I get really grossed out, and I’m medicated for O.C.D., so this is a total nightmare for me,” the 41-year-old artist told NYT. “I’m not considering legal action. Obviously, if I ate rat poop, we’re gonna have to readdress that,” he added.

The man told the daily that privately the brand was very nice and offered a replacement that he denied. He even shared screenshot of his conversation with the brand, who had asked him to send in the shrimp tails for an investigation.

However, claiming that their response made him believe that there would be no fair investigation, so he personally took it to a lab to confirm if its tails of prawns or accumulated sugar as claimed by the company initially. As a Twitter user who works at the Natural History Museum offered to run a DNA test on the contents found in the bag, Karp informed he was on his way to get it tested.

“While we are still investigating this matter, we can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility,” General Mills told TMZ about the row. “We are waiting for the consumer to send us the package to investigate further. Any consumers who notice their cereal box or bag has been tampered with, such as the clear tape that was found in this case, should contact us,” they added in a statement.

As the shrimp tail controversy garnered a lot of attention online, Karp clarified why he decided to take matters into his own hands and get to the bottom of the matter, arguing that many people who are allergic to prawns might have suffered badly after consuming the same mixture.

As Karp claimed “he’s never eating CTC again” on TMZ Live, others too came up with hilarious reactions to the row. While some quickly started a photoshop challenge to create new cover designs for the cereal brand using shrimps, others posted recipes involving the seafood to mock the company.

Check out some of the funniest reaction here:

