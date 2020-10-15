Video of a big spider inside headphones gets widely shared on social media

"He doesn't want to come out. He is happy in there," the man was heard in the video as spider refused to budge.

A video that is circulating on social media shows what happens when there’s a giant spider inside your headphones. Perth resident Olly Hurst shared a video of the arachnid perched inside as he tries to get it out by banging the headphones.

However, the insect stayed there and many on the internet said they would have burned the gadget.

“I absolutely knew I could feel something tickling my ear,” the man is heard saying in the clip.

As he keeps tapping the device and the insect refuses to budge, Hurst is heard saying: “He doesn’t want to come out. He is happy in there”.

Watch the video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video shows him laughing before dropping the headphones and walking away.

Some on Facebook said that they would rather buy a new device than ever reuse the headphones.

“Drop the earmuffs and run like the wind! How scary,” one user commented, while another jokingly asked: “Did you burn your headphones?”

However, some pointed out that the spider is not that dangerous. The Australian Museum says that “Despite their often large and hairy appearance, huntsman spiders are not considered to be dangerous spiders. As with most spiders, they do possess venom, and a bite may cause some ill effects. However, they are quite reluctant to bite, and will usually try to run away rather than be aggressive.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd