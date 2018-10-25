Man finds ‘dead mouse’ in his microwaveable rice package; investigation reveals something else

A man recently shared on social media a picture of what he thought was a dead mouse in a microwaveable rice package from Lidl, which is a UK supermarket company. The picture went viral. However, an investigation by the supermarket stated that the mouse was, in reality, a mouse shaped mould, the Independent reported.

Richard Leech had tweeted a picture of the cooked Golden Sun pilau rice along with text that read, “Hi @LidlUK I wonder if you could let me know how this mouse got into my packet of rice? Now my house stinks of cooked mouse and my wife is uncontrollable vomiting.” Leech’s tweet, which went viral with over six thousands likes, generated a humorous response from many.

Hi @LidlUK I wonder if you could let me know how this mouse got into my packet of rice? Now my house stinks of cooked mouse and my wife is uncontrollable vomiting. pic.twitter.com/swV4ymVWJK — Richard Leech (@richardleech90) October 22, 2018

Prior to the investigation by the supermarket, many people commented on the post, wondering how the poor rodent managed to get inside the packet. However, there were others who piled the post with mouse-based puns and jokes. “Poor Stuart little. Pray for Stuart,” read one comment referring to the popular movie Stuart Little. Here are some of the other hilarious responses to the tweet:

Totally understand that it’s not what you want to find in your groceries, but cooking the poor thing is bang out of order. Take your anger out on LIDL, not the poor mouse. Will take him weeks to recover from that. — GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) October 22, 2018

Poor Stuart little. Pray for Stuart. — Stephen Davis (@SteveyD) October 22, 2018

needs a bit of salad on the side — Robert West (@rapwest) October 22, 2018

You lucky sod. I never win anything ☹️ — Berni (@Berni19111980) October 22, 2018

Is that not Ratatouille?? — Andrew Fox (@foxman1204) October 22, 2018

Just eat around it, it’ll be fine. — Paul 🤨 (@paulnorwich) October 22, 2018

Very mice 😂😂😂 — Marc O’Hara (@marc_ohara) October 22, 2018