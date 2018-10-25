Toggle Menu
Man finds ‘dead mouse’ in his microwaveable rice package; investigation reveals something else

“Poor Stuart little. Pray for Stuart,” read one comment referring to the popular movie Stuart Little. (Source: Twitter)

A man recently shared on social media a picture of what he thought was a dead mouse in a microwaveable rice package from Lidl, which is a UK supermarket company. The picture went viral. However, an investigation by the supermarket stated that the mouse was, in reality, a mouse shaped mould, the Independent reported.

Richard Leech had tweeted a picture of the cooked Golden Sun pilau rice along with text that read, “Hi @LidlUK I wonder if you could let me know how this mouse got into my packet of rice? Now my house stinks of cooked mouse and my wife is uncontrollable vomiting.” Leech’s tweet, which went viral with over six thousands likes, generated a humorous response from many.

Prior to the investigation by the supermarket, many people commented on the post, wondering how the poor rodent managed to get inside the packet. However, there were others who piled the post with mouse-based puns and jokes. “Poor Stuart little. Pray for Stuart,” read one comment referring to the popular movie Stuart Little. Here are some of the other hilarious responses to the tweet:

