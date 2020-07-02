Man falls through floor into a well in US house. Here is how it happened

Fortunately, the victim only suffered minor injuries but was transferred to the hospital to be checked upon. Fortunately, the victim only suffered minor injuries but was transferred to the hospital to be checked upon.

A man in the US survived after falling into a 30-foot well when the flooring of his friend’s home caved in. Even though the man, who sustained minor injuries, was rescued by the fire department, it was the oddity of the fall that caught the attention of many.

According to a post by the Guilford Fire Department, the man fell through the floor of the house of his friend and ended up falling into 20-30 feet deep well. The house was built in 1843 and the well was outside at the time. However, following renovation and addition later on in 1981, the well was covered with simple wood flooring and no sub-floor or well cap.

“While the new tenant was moving into the home today, a friend fell through the floor…. into the abyss of a 20-30 ft well, splashing into extremely cold water that was well over the victim’s head,” read the post.

Following the incident, the fire department received a 911 call and the Guilford Firefighter instantly sprung into action and was able to retrieve the man who was stuck inside for nearly 25 minutes.

Fortunately, the victim only suffered minor injuries but was transferred to the hospital to be checked upon. Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and prompted many reactions among netizens. While some cheered the firefighters for the rescue, others commented on the absurdity of the incident.

