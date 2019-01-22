Man seeks Guinness World Record for memorising pi, gets epic rejection letter

Across the world, thousands of people attempt to set or break an existing Guinness World Record every day. However, not all of them are successful. Twitter user @Michael1979 said he had sent an entry for memorising the value of pi to the Guinness World Records. Except that it failed, and he shared the “very disappointing” letter he had received from the organisation.

While millions of people around the world often learn sometimes hundreds and thousands of digits of the most decimal places of Pi, he applied for the record after memorising just to “two decimal places”, something most schoolchildren can answer. Informing him that he had failed to set any record, the organisation wrote back: “We are always eager to hear of new world record attempts. Unfortunately, however, your claim to have memorized pi to two decimal places falls some distance short of the current record.”

But that wasn’t the only problem with the attempt to break the record. He had even got the value to two decimal places wrong.

“Furthermore, pi is not equal to 3.11 so this error would automatically invalidate your record attempt regardless,” the rejection letter stated.

Received some very disappointing news today pic.twitter.com/NXcBSr0DYi — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) January 18, 2019

People were understandably amused by the ‘polite’ rejection letter. Although he may not have set a new world record, the letter did get plenty of laughs.

