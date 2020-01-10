Man creates special version of Disney classic Sleeping Beauty to propose, video goes viral

Many commented that this proposal is very hard to beat. (Source: Lee Loechler/Instagram) Many commented that this proposal is very hard to beat. (Source: Lee Loechler/Instagram)

A man got the classic Disney film Sleeping Beauty modified and then had an elaborate scene switch to ensure he had the most unique proposal for his girlfriend. The video of how Lee Loechler from Boston proposed his partener Dr Sthuthi David is now going viral on multiple social media platforms.

Loechler worked with an Australian illustrator, Kayla Coombs, for the last six months to alter the classic animated film, Sleeping Beauty. In the scene where where Prince Phillip wakes Princess Aurora with a kiss, the princess is altered to resemble Lochler’s girlfriend. The prince is also altered to look like Lochler, who has been dating her since high school.

Then the prince then brings out a box with an engagement ring and tosses it off screen, which Loechler grabs. He then goes down on one knee to propose.

“Oh my God. These poor people,” she is heard saying in the video, but the lights come on to reveal that the seats are filled with friends and family.

Watch the video here:

The Boston-based filmmaker decided to put his girlfriend and himself into her favourite film for the occasion and rented a screening room at Coolidge Corner Theater on December 30. He then even had fake movie tickets made so that she would think it was a regular screening.

After it was uploaded on YouTube on Thursday, the video has already racked up over 1.4 million views in less than 15 hours and thousands of views on Instagram and Reddit.

“The only thing better than seeing the smartest person I know completely dumbfounded was knowing we’d get to live happily ever after together,” wrote Loechler on Instagram.

“Damn, you guys even animated an alternate ending in case she said no? The level of work and commitment here is just unprecedented. Well done and congrats!” wrote one on YouTube user. “Glad that I just proposed to my fiancé just last week so that I don’t have to compete with this,” quipped another.

Here are some other reactions to the video on Instagram:

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd