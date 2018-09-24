Dubai: Man eats biryani before getting his cancer-affected stomach removed

While chemotherapy shrinks a tumour but leaving a cancerous tumour inside the stomach is a ‘ticking bomb’ the doctors told Abbas. (Source: Getty Images) While chemotherapy shrinks a tumour but leaving a cancerous tumour inside the stomach is a ‘ticking bomb’ the doctors told Abbas. (Source: Getty Images)

Often chronic diseases stop people from relishing the food they like. However, when an engineer needed to make a choice between choosing a life without a stomach or to die of stomach cancer, he obviously picked the former. Ghulam Abbas’s last meal before a surgery, which would remove his stomach, was a plate of chicken biryani, reported Khaleej Times.

After undergoing treatment for a long time, Abbas was informed that removing his stomach was probably the best option. “I asked the doctor if I could have chicken biryani as my last meal before the surgery. My wife prepared it and my brother carried it to the hospital. I sort of gorged on it,” he told the news company.

According to the report, Abbas, a father of two, was diagnosed with stage three cancer after he visited Rashid Hospital’s Gastroenterology clinic with a complaint of sudden weight loss and vomiting. The test results revealed that there was a huge tumour in his stomach that had almost covered the entire stomach. Though the thought of getting his stomach removed was devastating, it was a decision that Abbas had to make.

“It’s the most devastating decision and yet the answer was clear, I had to do whatever it look to save my life,” he told the Dubai website. “I did not want my children to grow up without my presence; I did not want to lose the opportunity to see their milestones, watch them laugh, even fight. I was not going to give up on my family and me. I just wanted to hold on to life,” he added.

Dr Ali Khammas, head of general surgery and consultant laparoscopic surgeon at Rashid Hospital stated that cancer in young patients is seen to be ‘very aggressive’. Which is why there is often no option but to perform a total gastrectomy. “We decided to perform the surgery minimally invasively, which has multiple advantages as opposed to open surgery. We have performed several colon cancer surgeries using this technique but for a total gastrectomy, it was the first-of-its-kind surgery in Dubai,” added the doctor.

According to the report, the surgery was a success along with the pathology report showing the surrounding area free of cancer cells. Abbas is undergoing chemotherapy at Dubai Hospital as a preventive measure.

