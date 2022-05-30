scorecardresearch
Monday, May 30, 2022
Man dressed as elderly lady throws cake at Mona Lisa in Paris

It is being alleged that the man threw cake at the famous painting in an attempt to raise awareness about climate change.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 30, 2022 4:31:10 pm
Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa attacked with cake, Mona Lisa attacked by alleged environment activists, Activist tries to damage Mona Lisa, Man dressed as old lady throws cake at Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa Louvre Paris, Indian ExpressMona Lisa is considered the best-known artwork in the world.

Mona Lisa is perhaps the most-famous painting in the world. The masterpiece created by Leonardo da Vinci is often the main attraction for those who visit the Louvre Museum in Paris.

On Sunday afternoon, a man disguised as a wheelchair-bound elderly lady lunged toward the painting and smeared cake on the protective bulletproof glass that covered it. He then threw roses on the floor.

Netizens crack up after Bengali TV serial shows female lead worshipping Monalisa with garland, incense sticks

But even as he was being escorted by the museum security, the man addressed the people recording him and reportedly asserted the importance of environmental protection.

The videos of the attack on the painting have gone viral on social media. A Twitter user translated what the man said after throwing the cake towards the painting and wrote, “Exactly this: Think about the Earth, think about the Earth, there are people who are destroying the Earth, think about it. All the artists tell you think about the Earth, all artists think about the Earth, that’s why I did this, Think about the Planet.”

This is not the first time that Mona Lisa has faced the wrath of museum-goers. As reported by The Guardian, in 2009, a Russian woman, who was allegedly frustrated after not getting French nationality, threw a ceramic cup at the Mona Lisa. Luckily, the painting that time, too, was protected by bulletproof glass.

