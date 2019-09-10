‘Batman saves the day’: Man dressed as superhero walks bullied girl to day care

It may not have been Gotham City, but ‘Batman’ came to rescue of a girl was said she was being bullied at her day care centre. When three-year-old Lydia felt like she needed some help, the caped crusader accompanied her to the centre and it reportedly worked wonders. The photos of ‘Batman’ walking with the little girl have since gone viral.

Advertising

Lydia’s mom, Erica Calculli told local news outlet, WTSP that her daughter was returning home with bruises quite often. However, when Lydia came home with a red and black swollen eye towards the end of August, she decided to inform the staff about it. Calculli claims little action was taken despite her complaint, which is when she took to social media to share the story.

“I took pictures,” Calculli said. “She told me that ‘a bunch of girls and one boy hit her and a girl threw a shoe at her eye’”.

That’s when the dark knight of Spring Hill stepped in. The local Batman impersonator walked the little girl to the centre one day to inform her bullies that she was his “best friend” and he would be back to check on her.

Advertising

“I knelt down next to her and told her she is going to have a great day and she will be just fine,” Batman impersonator Jack Asbury told InsideEdition. Asbury, who works as an EMT in Citrus County believes, an ordinary man can become “superhuman even without powers”.

“Lydia’s mother and I have been friends for a bit,” Asbury told Yahoo Lifestyle. “I saw her post on Facebook about Lydia having a hard time. I knew she liked superheroes, so I asked if I could walk her to school [as Batman].”

Describing the series of events that day, the local superhero said initially the toddler was shy and nervous but on being told of a gift, she warmed up. He even brought Lydia her own Supergirl outfit and told her that she was just as “brave as the hero”.

Calculli thanked Asbury for helping her daughter on Facebook. In a screenshot of a message posted later online on his page the grateful mother informed his visit helped Lydia make a friend.

“A little boy came to Lydia as soon as we walked into school this morning and said, ‘Hi best friend Lydia,’ took her hand, and walked her to class,” Calculli wrote. “Seriously made me cry. Thank you so much for being there for my baby.”

On his Facebook page, The Batman of Spring Hill regularly shares how he helps little children who need the assistance of a superhero.