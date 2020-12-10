scorecardresearch
Man dreams of bizarre cookie recipe, call’s it ‘King’s hand’

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 10, 2020 9:19:12 pm
The saying “turning dreams into reality” is often used to motivate people to work towards their passion, however, when a man dreamt of a bizarre food combination, he decided to give it a try and the result has left netizens confused.

In a series of tweets, US-based user @thatfrood shared how he went on about making the dish ‘King’s hand’ that appeared to him in his dream. “I had a dream where there was a food called ‘King’s Hand’, a hollow handmade m&m cookie, filled with Greek salad. I could not stop thinking about it. Here is the culmination of a week-long effort,” he wrote.

Along with his tweet, he shared several pictures of the dish as well as a picture of himself eating it.

“First, you will need to make a mold of a hand. For this, I used food-grade silicone putty safe up to 400 deg. I ordered it online. It takes an hour to go solid,” he tweeted while sharing the recipe of his creation.

Here is how netizens reacted:

