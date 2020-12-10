Man dreams of bizarre cookie recipe, call’s it ‘King’s hand’

Along with his tweet, he shared several pictures of the dish as well as a picture of himself eating it.

The saying “turning dreams into reality” is often used to motivate people to work towards their passion, however, when a man dreamt of a bizarre food combination, he decided to give it a try and the result has left netizens confused.

In a series of tweets, US-based user @thatfrood shared how he went on about making the dish ‘King’s hand’ that appeared to him in his dream. “I had a dream where there was a food called ‘King’s Hand’, a hollow handmade m&m cookie, filled with Greek salad. I could not stop thinking about it. Here is the culmination of a week-long effort,” he wrote.

Along with his tweet, he shared several pictures of the dish as well as a picture of himself eating it.

some people would like to know how to make King’s Hand. I don’t claim to know all the answers, but here is how I did it. First, you will need to make a mold of a hand. For this I used food grade silicon putty safe up to 400 deg. I ordered it online. It takes an hour to go solid pic.twitter.com/vSqkVbCRPd — neo-cannolialist (@thatfrood) December 6, 2020

“First, you will need to make a mold of a hand. For this, I used food-grade silicone putty safe up to 400 deg. I ordered it online. It takes an hour to go solid,” he tweeted while sharing the recipe of his creation.

Take it out and scoop out dough for the base and to make it hollow. Flatten the scooped out stuff into a thin sheet and put in the oven to bake, along with the hand again. I dunno, I did like 10 minutes. Raise the temp back up to bc now you want it hot and baked pic.twitter.com/rVoyHKTFgJ — neo-cannolialist (@thatfrood) December 6, 2020

Take it out and freeze it! Gotta be cool and solid to demold. Chop up the Greek salad meanwhile. When it is solid remove from the mold, cut around the hand to remove the overhanging edges, fill with salad, cover with base, and you have the King’s Hand pic.twitter.com/QmJxajchDK — neo-cannolialist (@thatfrood) December 6, 2020

Here is how netizens reacted:

The combo reminds me of “The Sinner’s Sandwich” pic.twitter.com/Y0dJ3GCLx4 — Ethandiddles (@ethandiddles) December 6, 2020

You were all concerned about whether or not you COULD do it, you never stopped to consider whether you should. — Jack Shone (@mulletmilitia99) December 7, 2020

exactly like a King’s Hand — neo-cannolialist (@thatfrood) December 6, 2020

The Kings Hand is good and I respect your never ending quest to combine all food. — Carpenter Guildsman Cody Wood (@2KawaiiToDie) December 6, 2020

the artistry…..the vision…

this feels like a modern answer to the jello salads of the 1950s — mallaproper🌻 (@mallaproper) December 6, 2020

