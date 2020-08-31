scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 31, 2020
Top news

‘Neighbour of the year’: Man draws racetrack for boy cycling on his driveway, wins praise online

Viewed over 82 lakh times, the video created quite a buzz on social media and was shared by many, including a former senior executive at NBCUniversal Mike Sington.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 31, 2020 1:17:27 pm
mike sington, man draws racetrack for kid, kid viral video, CanyonChasers, YouTube, Youtube trending, indian express, indian express newsInterestingly, not just the kid but other passersby also joined the fun and used the track as well.

While most of us have come across angry neighbours in our childhood, getting scolded for the most trivial of things, a video of a little boy in the US getting a surprise from his neighbour has caught the attention of netizens.

A video shared by YouTube channel CanyonChasers shows how a man used to receive an alert every night from the security camera on his driveway. To his amazement, it turned out that the alert was set off not by a burglar but by a little boy who would ride his bicycle around his driveway. Annoyed at first, the man then decided to come up with an innovative way to make the outdoor activity more fun for the kid.

“Every night I would get an alert from my driveway security camera, and at first, I was a bit annoyed,” read the caption of the video. “But then I found myself looking forward to the evening alert. And then inspiration struck, in the form of my wife giving me this great idea. What transpired has turned into the best part of an otherwise dreary pandemic summer,” he added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Using chalk, the man drew a racetrack for the boy to cycle. Moreover, he re-drew the track whenever it rained. The video, which has now gone viral, captures the kid’s reaction on seeing the new development. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Interestingly, not just the kid, but other passersby also took to using the track as well.

Viewed over 82 lakh times, the video created quite a buzz on social media and was shared by many, including a former senior executive at NBCUniversal Mike Sington, who asked netizens to help him find the guy. However, in an update, Sington informed that the man wanted to remain anonymous.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 31: Latest News

Advertisement