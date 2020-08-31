‘Neighbour of the year’: Man draws racetrack for boy cycling on his driveway, wins praise online

Interestingly, not just the kid but other passersby also joined the fun and used the track as well.

While most of us have come across angry neighbours in our childhood, getting scolded for the most trivial of things, a video of a little boy in the US getting a surprise from his neighbour has caught the attention of netizens.

A video shared by YouTube channel CanyonChasers shows how a man used to receive an alert every night from the security camera on his driveway. To his amazement, it turned out that the alert was set off not by a burglar but by a little boy who would ride his bicycle around his driveway. Annoyed at first, the man then decided to come up with an innovative way to make the outdoor activity more fun for the kid.

“Every night I would get an alert from my driveway security camera, and at first, I was a bit annoyed,” read the caption of the video. “But then I found myself looking forward to the evening alert. And then inspiration struck, in the form of my wife giving me this great idea. What transpired has turned into the best part of an otherwise dreary pandemic summer,” he added.

Using chalk, the man drew a racetrack for the boy to cycle. Moreover, he re-drew the track whenever it rained. The video, which has now gone viral, captures the kid’s reaction on seeing the new development. Here, take a look:

Guy’s security camera catches kid tearing it up on his driveway almost every day, so he decides to do something about it. pic.twitter.com/ZDVb7zLgZo — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 27, 2020

Interestingly, not just the kid, but other passersby also took to using the track as well.

Viewed over 82 lakh times, the video created quite a buzz on social media and was shared by many, including a former senior executive at NBCUniversal Mike Sington, who asked netizens to help him find the guy. However, in an update, Sington informed that the man wanted to remain anonymous.

Wow, that is such a beautiful video 😍 funny, amazing… it made cry a little bit. A good heart can make kids fell happy and not just kids ❤️ https://t.co/ktOaawVnfx — Redblanket (@Redblanket77) August 31, 2020

We all need some fun and happy.

Watch this…so great! https://t.co/bHDif1afk6 — Jellenne (@jellen805) August 31, 2020

I can honestly say, this is THE BEST Tweet I’ve seen in…. MONTHS! A little bit of joy in increasingly ugly society. Thank you for sharing this sweetness ❤️😊 https://t.co/17R67nBiW9 — Rhonda South (@peachesnana) August 31, 2020

Love the fun they both have! https://t.co/kxOvbNGgz3 — Rowan Kin (@McKayfann) August 31, 2020

I nominate this guy for “Neighbor of the Year”! https://t.co/QvkLRoEDX5 — Martin Dalton (@MartinD27630288) August 31, 2020

