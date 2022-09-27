Watch: Man documents strong winds during hurricane Fiona by trying to pour wine into glass

Hurricane Fiona hit Canada’s Magdalen Islands this weekend, which caused strong winds and rain in the region. As people grappled with the extreme weather, a man’s video in which he tries to document the intensity of the stormy winds by pouring wine into a glass is going viral.

The video shows the man repeatedly trying to pour wine into his glass but failing to do so as the wind carries away the liquid before it reaches the glass.

This video was posted on Twitter by Canadian journalist Kate McKenna (@katemckenna8) on September 25. It has since then gathered over two million views. While tweeting the video, McKenna wrote, “I’ve watched a lot of live hits today, but this might be the best demonstration of the Magdalen Islands winds so far. Posted by Sven Meier, reposted with his permission.”

I’ve watched a lot of live hits today, but this might be the best demonstration of the Magdalen Islands winds so far 😂 Posted by Sven Meier, reposted with his permission. pic.twitter.com/8qT2MiPjXA — Kate McKenna (@katemckenna8) September 24, 2022

Commenting on her tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “Only hope that he’s pouring a bottle of $2 Chuck, and the good stuff is inside out of the wind for post broadcast.”

Another person remarked, “I’ve watched many hours of hurricane coverage (been in major storms in Florida) but this the best demonstration I’ve seen”. A netizen jokingly wrote, “Is that what the mean when they say you must aerate the wine before serving it?”

This is not the first time that weather reporting from Canada has gone viral. In 2021, a clip by CTV Toronto correspondent Anwar Knight went viral after he slid off the icy ground during his reportage.