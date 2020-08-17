scorecardresearch
Man finds bottle with a special message from his brother, video leaves netizens emotional

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 3 million views, with many feeling emotional after watching the heartwarming interaction between the brothers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 17, 2020 8:01:37 pm
Will Claussen, brother message in the bottle, best man, groom asks brother to be his best man viral video, indian express, indian express newsOn reading the message, Henry clearly looks surprised and goes on to hug his brother.

A video of a man’s innovative way of asking his brother to be his best man at his wedding has left netizens emotional.

The clip, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, shows two brothers Will and Henry Claussen digging around the backyard. Suddenly, Henry comes across a glass bottle with a note inside it. The bottle contained a note from Will that read, “Henry Joe, you are already the best brother and my very best friend, so will you please say yes and be my best man?”

On reading the message, Henry looks surprised and goes on to hug his brother. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 3 million views, with many feeling emotional after watching the heartwarming interaction between the brothers.

