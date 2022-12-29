scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Watch: Man dances in joy on retrieving luggage after two cancelled flights

The US’s Southwest Airlines have been heavily criticised after a storm forced several airlines to cancel flights around the Christmas weekend.

US airlines were forced to cancel flights after a winter storm moved across many states around the Christmas weekend. Cancelled flights during the holiday season created much traffic and backlog at airports as people struggled to reschedule their travel plans and get refunds.

Many people who had already checked in or were on transitioning flights between different airports found themselves with the additional hassle of claiming back their baggage.

On Thursday Noel Brennan, a journalist with CBS Chicago shared a video that showed a passenger dancing and hooting after retrieving his luggage. Brennan wrote, “After two canceled Southwest flights, Patrick Keane was finally reunited with his bag at Midway, and he let the entire airport know how it felt. @cbschicago”.

This video has so far gathered over 1.8 lakh views and thousands of likes. A Twitter user commented, “One might think this is a bit much but this feeling is so accurate. Good for him”. Another user wrote, “This is how I’ll be when I finally get my bags from last Saturday! @SouthwestAir”.

Southwest Airlines, said to be the world’s largest low-cost carrier, is being criticised in particular for its poor customer service. The US Department of Transportation took note of its operational meltdown and tweeted on Tuesday, “USDOT is concerned by Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service. The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.”

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 17:25 IST
First published on: 29-12-2022 at 17:25 IST
