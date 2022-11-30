Watch: Man creates face mask portrait of Brazilian soccer star Neymar and it leaves netizens astonished

There are some artists who create realistic portraits using canvas and paint. Then there are some who can create realistic portraits by using other creative things. However, can you imagine someone creating a portrait by using a face mask?

Meet Eduardi Tsokolakyan, who has stunned the internet with his unique talent of cutting portraits of famous people by only using paper or medical face masks and a pair of scissors. Tsokolakyan recently cut out a portrait of Brazil soccer star Neymar and the video is going viral.

A timelapse video posted two days ago shows him cutting out Neymar’s portrait with a photo of the PSG star in the background. Using a small pair of scissors, he masterfully cuts the mask and the end result is astonishing to see as it looks like a realistic portrait of Neymar.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eduardi Tsokolakyan (@eduwoes)

Since being posted, the clip has received more than 1.97 lakh likes. The artist’s unique talent left netizens perplexed who asked him how long he practised this skill.

“Bro!! This is crazy! How???” commend a user. “Out of all art… This is the best one cause i thought you could only make snowflakes like this,” said another. “Thats Crazy how ist that Even possible? Nice work. how Long did you practice?” another person asked.

Tsokolakyan has created face mask portraits of many famous personalities such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Cinor McGregor, Michael Jackson and actor Cillian Murphy, who portrayed the fictional character Thomas Shelby in the British crime period drama Peaky Blinders. He has more than 2.32 lakh followers on Instagram.