Man crawls to break into house, comes face to face with pet cat at door

Unbeknown to the burglar, the homeowner had already watched him on his security screen and had alerted the police.

A burglar’s attempt to break into a house in the UK by crawling in failed after he came face to face with the home’s pet cat at the door and an alarm went off.

CCTV footage of the incident that has since been shared on social media shows the exact moment the burglar comes up against the cat.

The clip was shared on Facebook by the Nottinghamshire police who said that after creeping around the rear of the property on his hands and knees, the man encountered the family pet “who peered at him through a glass door.”

The homeowner had also already spotted the burglar and alerted the police.

Watch the video here:

The burglar fled from the house after an alarm went off but was arrested nearby, the post said.

The man was identified as 42-year-old Mark Lawson and he was sentenced to 12 months in prison, which was suspended for two years after previously admitting to a charge of attempted burglary.

Detective Constable Christopher Copley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said, “This case should also serve as a reminder of the potential benefits of modern CCTV phone apps, which can be used to alert residents to everyone who approaches their home.”

Here is how netizens responded to the clip:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd