Man crashes Audi into house and then drives off with front door lodged in windshield

The photo of the wrecked car with door attached onto its head and windshield has gone viral.

A driver who is suspected to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol crashed a luxury car into a house in England and then drove off despite the door being wedged into his windshield. Photos from the accident are now being widely shared on social media.

The car drove into the front door of a house in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire and the driver then attempted to flee the scene. , Police said that despite the door being lodged in the car’s roof and windscreen, the driver continued driving for “several metres” before stopping.

Police officials said that the driver was identified as a 18-year-old, and the car collided with another vehicle before going into the door. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink and/or drugs.

The offender was taken to a hospital with head injuries after the crash but did not suffer serious injuries, said a BBC report.

The West Yorkshire Police’s road policing unit posted a photograph of the grey Audi following the incident, which prompted several responses on social media.

When ya try and outdo your neighbours sunroof…. and fail 🤣🤣 https://t.co/GHfWfSPzPC — robert heath (@bobheath321) November 22, 2020

Why let the small matter of a house door wedged in your windscreen hinder your progress!? Unbelievable. #Dewsbury https://t.co/CrIFQD9m80 — Simon Cope #MaskOverNosePlease (@simonjcope) November 21, 2020

Maybe he just wanted to go from a 4-door to a 5? https://t.co/is2UErX8Sl — Enough Of That Too (@EnoughOfThatToo) November 21, 2020

I’ve heard about keeping a roof over your head but this is a new one for me. — Den 🇬🇾 🇯🇲 🇬🇧 (@LePhantomDennis) November 21, 2020

A door mobile, handy for camping 😃👍 — niceblokephil (@niceblokephil) November 21, 2020

I think he meant have an Audi delivered to your door not have a door delivered to your Audi — Graham Hardy (@LordKatsamuro) November 21, 2020

Wow, that’s some unbelievable achievement getting a front door in an audi 😳 — Moody_Driver 👤 (@N0TINSERVICE) November 21, 2020

Well knock a door run has taken on a whole new dimension!! 🤯 — Will Knight PCSO 3857 (@willknight87) November 21, 2020

My brain is melting just trying to figure out how this happened. — Stumpy Leech (@elstumpo250) November 21, 2020

