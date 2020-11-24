scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Man crashes Audi into house and then drives off with front door lodged in windshield

Police said that despite the door being lodged in the car's roof and windscreen, the driver continued driving for "several metres" before stopping.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 24, 2020 6:30:24 pm
audi crash, audi crash carry house door, driver crash carry front door on windscreen, wired car wreck, funny car wreck photos, viral news, indian expressThe photo of the wrecked car with door attached onto its head and windshield has gone viral.

A driver who is suspected to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol crashed a luxury car into a house in England and then drove off despite the door being wedged into his windshield. Photos from the accident are now being widely shared on social media.

The car drove into the front door of a house in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire and the driver then attempted to flee the scene.  , Police said that despite the door being lodged in the car’s roof and windscreen, the driver continued driving for “several metres” before stopping.

Police officials said that the driver was identified as a 18-year-old, and the car collided with another vehicle before going into the door. The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink and/or drugs.

The offender was taken to a hospital with head injuries after the crash but did not suffer serious injuries, said a BBC report.

The West Yorkshire Police’s road policing unit posted a photograph of the grey Audi following the incident, which prompted several responses on social media.

