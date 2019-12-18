‘It worked a treat!’: Man cooks pork roast in car during Australian heatwave, video goes viral

He monitored the temperature throughout and at the end of ten hours got satisfactory results. (Source: Stu Pengelly/ Facebook) He monitored the temperature throughout and at the end of ten hours got satisfactory results. (Source: Stu Pengelly/ Facebook)

Australia is currently facing a severe heatwave. While most are reeling under the high temperatures, one man from Perth decided to treat himself to a slow-cooked pork roast using the hot weather conditions.

Facebook user Stu Pengelly claims to have successfully cooked a pork roast in his car as temperatures in western Australia soared close to 40 degrees. And the results were deliciously beautiful as photos of the juicy treat quickly went viral.

Dubbing it as an “experiment for fun”, Pengelly said he cooked 1.5 kg pork roast inside an old Datsun Sunny for 10 hours on a day temperatures touched 39 degrees. “It worked a treat!” Stu wrote on Facebook.

With a thermometer to monitor the temperature throughout, he explained that the old red-coloured car had tinted windows and doors, and big hole in the roof, which kept the car from getting even hotter.

However, not getting carried away with his new cooking accomplishment, he warned people about hot cars in rising weather condition. “Do not leave anyone or anything precious to you in a hot car, not for a minute,” he said. “And if you do see kids or dogs in a hot car, do not hesitate to smash the window to get them out as soon as possible,” he added.

Talking to Reuters, Stu said he wants to try cooking roast beef in the Datsun next. “A quiche would cook in 2 hours, I reckon,” he said.

Although most were excited about the cooking technique and shared they would probably do the same others expressed concerns that it isn’t fit to be eaten.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd