Tuesday, August 14, 2018
Obama or Osama? A quiz show contestant confuses Barack Obama with Osama bin Laden

During the show, host Michael Strachan gave Kaufman the topic ‘People Whose Last Name Is Obama’. For hints, Kaufman response to the topic was 'Bin Laden'. Clearly, he had confuses the two, which is what caught Twitterati's attention.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 14, 2018 8:57:34 pm
quiz show, abc quiz show, man confuses obama with osama, man osama obama confusion, viral video, On being asked to name ‘People Whose Last Name Is Obama’, contestant Evan Kaufman had a unique answer. (Source: Twitter)
Recently a Turkish KBC contestant was a butt of many jokes after she failed to answer ‘Where is Great Wall of China?’. Seems like another contestant, who too messed up a simple question, is going to take her place. During an episode of an American television show The $100,000 Pyramid, a contestant Evan Kaufman, made a blunder when he confused former US President Barack Obama with Osama bin Laden, the founder of the terrorist organisation al-Qaeda.

The game basically involves a contestant paired with a celebrity, who they have to offers clues based on the topic they get. During the show, host Michael Strachan gave Kaufman the topic ‘People Whose Last Name Is Obama’. For hints, Kaufman response to the topic was ‘Bin Laden’. The response caught Twitterati’s attention and in no time the video went viral. Watch the video here:

The clip, which has over 1.2 million views, has created quite a buzz with many quite amused with Kaufman. Here are some of the reactions trending on Twitter.

