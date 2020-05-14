Man conducts Zoom call with pet dogs over their ‘performance’ and netizens love it

People on social media have been loving his pet videos and demand more and more. (@MrAndrewCotter/ Twitter) People on social media have been loving his pet videos and demand more and more. (@MrAndrewCotter/ Twitter)

Zoom calls have become a new normal across the world thanks to lockdowns across the world, a video of a video call between a man and his pet dogs over their performance is going viral.

BBC sports commentator Andrew Cotter has been finding unique ways to spend his time and the latest is a “company meeting” with his two labradors, Olive and Mabel.

Expectedly the dogs aren’t very good at the call but Cotter continues to discuss “pressing issues” like the destruction of the sofa and the chasing of squirrels.

Still having the company meetings online. pic.twitter.com/aR3LfuSdKl — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) May 11, 2020

Cotter went viral last month when he gave live commentary about his dogs in a video called ‘Game of Bones’.

He also lent his voice for a penguin parade as well. In a voiceover for a penguin race on Phillip Island, the seasoned sports broadcaster used the same enthusiasm and nuances he might have used in a formal sporting event.

“They gather on the beach, the tension mounting, and away they go! There’s the defending champion, wearing his familiar navy blue and white. Great waddling style,” Cotter said.

“The penguins never fail to entertain with their antics, and Andrew’s wonderful wit has captured this beautifully,” Catherine Basterfield, the park’s chief executive told The Guardian. The new video with the hilarious commentary was in an attempt to draw international attention to one of Australia’s biggest tourist attractions.

