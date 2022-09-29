scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

‘The skeleton got your order’: Man completes food delivery in a spooky style ahead of Halloween

The fun delivery by the DoorDash agent was captured on video and posted on Instagram.

Door dash delivery agent funny, Food delivery agent places package on skeleton’s lap, hilarious food delivery Halloween, food delivery agent joins Halloween spirit, funny Halloween viral videos,Halloween is celebrated on October 31st every year.

As Halloween looms closer, more and more people are getting into the spirit of the spooky festival, and a delivery agent in the US is one of them. A video showing the fun but unusual delivery style of a DoorDash delivery agent is going viral. DoorDash is an American online food ordering company.

The video, which appears to have been recorded by a door camera, shows a delivery man approaching a house with a food package. Instead of just dropping the package at the doorstep, the delivery agent places it on the lap of a Halloween decoration skeleton that was kept on the house’s porch. The delivery agent also rearranges the skeleton’s hand over the package, making it look like the skeleton is holding the food package.

ALSO READ |Neighbours organise Halloween parade for five-year-old boy with terminal cancer

The fun moment caught on camera was shared on Instagram by content creator Khloe Kuriatnyk on September 26. Kuriatnyk also shared the DoorDash text she got from the delivery man which said, “Hi, the skeleton got your order.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khloe Kuriatnyk (@khloekuriatnyk)

While sharing the video, Kuriatnyk wrote, “There are good people in the world and some of them happen to be door dash delivery drivers.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...Premium
The Kohinoor, Cullinan and the enduring demand for reparations across the...
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election feverPremium
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election fever
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...Premium
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...

The video has received over 12,000 likes. Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “Hahaha yeeee!! So wholesome and wonderful!” Another person wrote, “It’s the smile on his face while he is doing it that is so humbling.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-09-2022 at 05:05:12 pm
Next Story

NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC begins choice locking for round 1; check how to apply

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement