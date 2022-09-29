‘The skeleton got your order’: Man completes food delivery in a spooky style ahead of Halloween

As Halloween looms closer, more and more people are getting into the spirit of the spooky festival, and a delivery agent in the US is one of them. A video showing the fun but unusual delivery style of a DoorDash delivery agent is going viral. DoorDash is an American online food ordering company.

The video, which appears to have been recorded by a door camera, shows a delivery man approaching a house with a food package. Instead of just dropping the package at the doorstep, the delivery agent places it on the lap of a Halloween decoration skeleton that was kept on the house’s porch. The delivery agent also rearranges the skeleton’s hand over the package, making it look like the skeleton is holding the food package.

The fun moment caught on camera was shared on Instagram by content creator Khloe Kuriatnyk on September 26. Kuriatnyk also shared the DoorDash text she got from the delivery man which said, “Hi, the skeleton got your order.”

While sharing the video, Kuriatnyk wrote, “There are good people in the world and some of them happen to be door dash delivery drivers.”

The video has received over 12,000 likes. Commenting on it a Twitter user wrote, “Hahaha yeeee!! So wholesome and wonderful!” Another person wrote, “It’s the smile on his face while he is doing it that is so humbling.”