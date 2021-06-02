Man comes out as gay at 73, heartwarming video leaves netizens emotional

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted heartwarming reactions from netizens.

Starting June, LGBTQIA+ communities around the world celebrate the ‘pride month’ to spread awareness about equality and the visibility of the group. The month is commemorated to honour those who have been advocating and fighting for equal rights for the community. Amid the celebration, a video of a man coming out as gay at the age of 73 is winning hears online.

The clip, which was originally shared on TikTok by user @fitxander, was reshared on the Instagram page ‘Nextdoor’ along with a caption that read, “Love and support always win.”

In the short clip, a man is seen putting up rainbow pride flags, one of the symbols of the LGBTQ movements. On top of the clip was a text that read, “My dad’s neighbour just came out as gay at 73.”

Since being shared online, the clip has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted heartwarming reactions among netizens. “It’s never too late to be completely comfortable in your own skin! Love this! wrote a user, while another comment read, “How wonderful. A true friend.”