Watch: Man climbs up six floors to rescue little girl dangling from window

A firefighter in central China’s Shanxi province is being hailed as a “hero” online after a video showed him climbing up six floors of a building without any protective gear or equipment to rescue a child dangling from a window grille last week.

An Peng, the off duty firefighter, was shocked to hear his neighbouring five-year-old girl crying in distress and he immediately rushed to save her. Promptly, he climbed up six floors and caught hold of the little girl whose body was swinging in midair. A few minutes later, the girl’s mother reached the spot and helped him bring the child down safely, People’s Daily Online reported.

The clip shared by People’s Daily Online shows the little girl dangling from the window grille. Peng manages to reach near the child and catches hold of her.

Watch the video here:



Many users appreciated Peng for his efforts. “A true hero saved her. God bless,” commented a user.

Peng told People’s Daily Online that the space between the railings was wide. The child would have fallen, therefore he decided to save her instantly. “If she fell out of the window, the family would have been ruined, so I climbed to the window to hold onto her,” Peng was quoted as saying by People’s Daily Online.

Recently, a Kazakhstan man also earned praises online as a “hero” after a video of him saving a toddler dangling from the eighth floor of a building surfaced online. Without a harness or helmet, he risked his life and scaled up the building to save the child from falling.