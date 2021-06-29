Fire department called in to rescue man who climbed a tree to save his cat

June 29, 2021 3:20:12 pm
A US man who climbed a tree to rescue his cat ended up being rescued by his local fire department after he got stuck.
The Tulsa Fire Department shared on their Facebook page a video of their personnel rescuing both the owner and his cat. “Its owner was so concerned for the feline that he climbed up to attempt a rescue,” the fire department wrote.
“Unfortunately, they both found themselves in a dangerous predicament high above the ground, unable to get down safely.”
Watch the video here:
The video shows the department using an “aerial device” to reach the man and his cat in the tree to bring them down to safety.
