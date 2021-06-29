Fire department called in to rescue man who climbed a tree to save his cat

The video shows the department using an “aerial device” to reach the man and his cat in the tree to bring them down to safety.

A US man who climbed a tree to rescue his cat ended up being rescued by his local fire department after he got stuck.

The Tulsa Fire Department shared on their Facebook page a video of their personnel rescuing both the owner and his cat. “Its owner was so concerned for the feline that he climbed up to attempt a rescue,” the fire department wrote.

“Unfortunately, they both found themselves in a dangerous predicament high above the ground, unable to get down safely.”

The video shows the department using an “aerial device” to reach the man and his cat in the tree to bring them down to safety.