Tuesday, July 21, 2020
COVID19

Man scales hospital wall to bid dying mother goodbye, netizens send messages of support

Jihad Al-Suwaiti, from the Palestinian town of Beit Awwa, West Bank, climbed up to the Intensive Care Unit of Hebron State Hospital to see his mother, who was undergoing treatment.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 21, 2020 2:51:52 pm
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Palestine, Palestine COVID-19 updates, Beit Awwa, West Bank, What is trending, Trending news, Indian express news The picture and the story around it left many emotional. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Mohamad Safa; Facebook/ AJ+ français)

A story of a Palestinian man who scaled a hospital wall just to bid goodbye to his mother before she died of Covid-19 is being widely shared on social media, and messages of condolence poured in from across the world.

According to local reports, Jihad Al-Suwaiti, from the Palestinian town of Beit Awwa in West Bank, climbed to the windows of the Intensive Care Unit of Hebron State Hospital so that he could see his mother. She was undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

The 73-year-old woman reportedly died on July 16, shortly after her 30-year-old son climbed the wall to see her.

The photos of the man was highlighted by a United Nations official named Mohamad Safa on Twitter.

“The son of a Palestinian woman who was infected with COVID-19 climbed up to her hospital room to sit and see his mother every night until she passed away,” he wrote.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

