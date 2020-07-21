Man scales hospital wall to bid dying mother goodbye, netizens send messages of support

The picture and the story around it left many emotional. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Mohamad Safa; Facebook/ AJ+ français) The picture and the story around it left many emotional. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Mohamad Safa; Facebook/ AJ+ français)

A story of a Palestinian man who scaled a hospital wall just to bid goodbye to his mother before she died of Covid-19 is being widely shared on social media, and messages of condolence poured in from across the world.

According to local reports, Jihad Al-Suwaiti, from the Palestinian town of Beit Awwa in West Bank, climbed to the windows of the Intensive Care Unit of Hebron State Hospital so that he could see his mother. She was undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

The 73-year-old woman reportedly died on July 16, shortly after her 30-year-old son climbed the wall to see her.



The photos of the man was highlighted by a United Nations official named Mohamad Safa on Twitter.

“The son of a Palestinian woman who was infected with COVID-19 climbed up to her hospital room to sit and see his mother every night until she passed away,” he wrote.

The son of a Palestinian woman who was infected with COVID-19 climbed up to her hospital room to sit and see his mother every night until she passed away. pic.twitter.com/31wCCNYPbs — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) July 18, 2020

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

This picture is such a precious reminder of love and family that binds us together across all cultures. Let us all remember our common humanity! — David Brathwaite (@david11342058) July 20, 2020

Mother’s are so special..their love is unconditional..this image is so special..words are falling short..it really hurts to be seperated from ur mother..may God bless him — shalini (@Dastaan1234567) July 21, 2020

This is heartwrenchingly beautiful. I hope with all my heart that his mother could see him through that window 💔 — Julie Ambrose (@AmbroseTwit) July 18, 2020

What a nightmare to not be there to comfort your mother and care for her til the end as she did for him all his life. God comfort him! — Mexicana hyphen Americana 🙋♀️💅🤷♀️🍐🐖💨 (@Dru623) July 20, 2020

Yes, this makes me feel a bit conflicted. His gesture was one of the most heart warming things imaginable. Sadly it was the closest he got to mom in the end. dear gawd. — Julie Miss Me With Your BS (@jnelsonintc) July 19, 2020

Both heart-touching & heart-breaking at the same time. God bless them and all peoples affected. — DB (@burnonthis) July 18, 2020

She must of been a wonderful mother to have raised such a devoted son. Blessings on them both. Rest In Peace, dear lady. — Great Aunt Edna (@GreatAuntEdna) July 18, 2020

This is so sad yet so inspirational. The love he clearly felt is a sign that there is still goodness in this world. — Terence Brady (@TerenceBrady6) July 18, 2020

No love is equals to the mothers love….. take care of your parents as u can ………….. — sheikh shaiq (@sheikh0shaiq) July 20, 2020

This is so heartbreaking. I can’t imagine the pain. Think about your families before you step out every day during this pandemic, and if you live alone then think about other people’s families. — Lyabah 🧚🏽♂️ (@Lyabah1) July 20, 2020

Can this become any more sad when we are only able to comfort our loved ones through a window, phone or tablet? Then I am also so thankful that we can even do that. She saw her son’s face one last time – I pray she is in peace now.🙏 — SheShe (@SheShecatlove) July 18, 2020

