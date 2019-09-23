Man claims Apple Watch’s ‘fall detection’ saved his father’s life

While most people these days are worried about the adverse effects of using gadgets, a man is crediting a smartwatch for saving his father’s life. Gabe Burdett said that his father, Bob, met with an accident and was rushed to a hospital after the Apple Watch he was wearing immediately alerted emergency services.

Burdett described the entire incident in a detailed Facebook post in which he said he received a text from his father’s Apple Watch that read: “Emergency SOS Bob Burdett called emergency services from this approximate location after Apple Watch detected a hard fall.”

But when he drove up to the location, he couldn’t find his father. Another text notified him that he was taken to a hospital.

“Dad flipped his bike at the bottom of Doomsday, hit his head and was knocked out until sometime during the ambulance ride. The watch had called 911 with his location and EMS had him scooped up and to the hospital in under a 1/2 hr,” the post added.

Read the full post here:

“Dad is doing great, clear X-Rays and CT scan, but a little sore for sure! If you own an Apple Watch, set up your hard fall detection—it’s not just for when you fall off a roof or a ladder. Had he fallen somewhere on the High Drive trails or another remote area, the location would have clued EMS in on where to find him. Amazing technology and so glad he had it!” he wrote further.

The Facebook post went viral and was shared on Twitter as well, where it garnered a lot of attention and praise.

This is fascinating: an amazing story of technology having a profound effect on someone’s wellbeing. Equally, a technology that’s only possible due to constant monitoring and tracking. https://t.co/3pI0OdfYBz — Troy Hunt (@troyhunt) September 23, 2019

As someone with a disability who has trouble caring his phone everywhere, the Apple Watch truly has made my life easier. AND it’s saving lives. Tech at it’s best! Thanks @Apple https://t.co/hlDU505epw — Zach Anner (@Zachanner) September 22, 2019

Wow, this is quite the story. Just motivated me to setup Fall detection in my watch settings and update my emergency contacts. Love how seriously the Apple Watch has pivoted into being a guardian-angel status sophisticated health companion 😇 https://t.co/NfQOuLpAMR — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) September 21, 2019

Quite possibly the strongest arguement to buy an Apple Watch. https://t.co/J88MJIoOeH — Carlo Ople (@carloople) September 22, 2019

Apple reminds me why I shouldn’t feel guilty for spending tons of money in all their products https://t.co/59kdI6YFzV — Emely🌿 (@_anumatii) September 23, 2019

The evolution of technology is beneficial to humans for several reasons👇🏼Here , a clear example👇🏼 https://t.co/T82IZSNSoW — ⒻⒾⓄ ⓈⒶⓃⓉⓄ (@FioSanto1) September 23, 2019

However, this was not the first time an Apple Watch was credited for saving lives. In August this year, an Apple Watch user in Britain was alerted about his low heart rate by the device, which revealed a serious heart condition that ultimately resulted in a surgery to fix the problem.

Back in February 2019, 67-year old Toralv Ostvang from Norway lost conscious after falling in his bathroom. He was rescued by the emergency services, who were alerted about the fall by his Apple Watch 4.