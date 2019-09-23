Man claims Apple Watch’s ‘fall detection’ saved his father’s life

Toggle Menu
The Facebook post of the Spokane man went viral shortly after it was shared and eventually went on Twitter as well, where it garnered a lot of attention and praise.

The smartwatch not only alerted his family — listed as emergency contact person but also dialed in emergency services, all thanks to the device’s fall detection feature.

While most people these days are worried about the adverse effects of using gadgets, a man is crediting a smartwatch for saving his father’s life. Gabe Burdett said that his father, Bob, met with an accident and was rushed to a hospital after the Apple Watch he was wearing immediately alerted emergency services.

Burdett described the entire incident in a detailed Facebook post in which he said he received a text from his father’s Apple Watch that read: “Emergency SOS Bob Burdett called emergency services from this approximate location after Apple Watch detected a hard fall.”

But when he drove up to the location, he couldn’t find his father.  Another text notified him that he was taken to a hospital.

“Dad flipped his bike at the bottom of Doomsday, hit his head and was knocked out until sometime during the ambulance ride. The watch had called 911 with his location and EMS had him scooped up and to the hospital in under a 1/2 hr,” the post added.

Read the full post here:

“Dad is doing great, clear X-Rays and CT scan, but a little sore for sure! If you own an Apple Watch, set up your hard fall detection—it’s not just for when you fall off a roof or a ladder. Had he fallen somewhere on the High Drive trails or another remote area, the location would have clued EMS in on where to find him. Amazing technology and so glad he had it!” he wrote further.

The Facebook post went viral and was shared on Twitter as well, where it garnered a lot of attention and praise.

However, this was not the first time an Apple Watch was credited for saving lives. In August this year, an Apple Watch user in Britain was alerted about his low heart rate by the device, which revealed a serious heart condition that ultimately resulted in a surgery to fix the problem.

Back in February 2019, 67-year old Toralv Ostvang from Norway lost conscious after falling in his bathroom. He was rescued by the emergency services, who were alerted about the fall by his Apple Watch 4.

