‘A top 5 dudes rock moment of all time’: Man chugs a bottle of beer while playing music

Musicians often steal the show during gigs with their enthralling performances. While many leave the audience dazzled with their music skills, a man has taken the internet by storm with his antics on stage. He chugged in what seemed to be a bottle of beer and netizens cannot get over it.

The widely shared clip shows the man playing a musical instrument. While playing music, he can be seen holding a bottle in his mouth and gulping down the drink simultaneously. After finishing the drink, he held the bottle in his hand and played the guitar with it.

“I am BEGGING you to watch this TikTok a dude has rarely rocked even half this hard,” read the caption of the clip. Since being shared Friday, the clip has amassed more than 2.4 million views on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

I am BEGGING you to watch this TikTok a dude has rarely rocked even half this hard pic.twitter.com/UO9NPE5T6Z — Meat Davidson (@BevsNotGuilty) January 13, 2023

Netizens were surprised by the act and many found it to be cool. A user said the video was from Nashville in the United States. The comment read, “Pretty sure this in Nashville, Tootsie lounge.” Another user wrote, “genuinely this is a top 5 dudes rock moment of all time.” A third user commented: “This is the most Nashville thing I’ve ever seen.”

Last year, delighting pub-goers in Birmingham, singer Ed Sheeran made a surprise visit to Roost Pub in Small Heath. The singer danced and sang at the pub holding a glass of beer. The video of that incident had gone viral on social media.