Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Man chokes on food while eating out, restaurant server saves his life. Watch

The woman trained as an EMT where she learned the Heimlich manoeuvre and worked as a dispatcher.

Man chokes on food, restaurant server saves his life, waitress saves life of man, restaurant, emergency, choking, viral, trendingLacy Guptill got the man into a Heimlich manoeuvre when she noticed him choking on food.

Sometimes heroes emerge among common people when emergencies arise. It only takes a split second to spot an emergency such as someone choking on food and act on it before it’s too late. Like this woman, who works as a restaurant server, who saved the life of a customer who was choking on his food while eating out with his family.

Lacy Guptill got the man into a Heimlich manoeuvre when she noticed him choking on food. A video of the incident was posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement Thursday and it has received more than 1.6 million views, making it viral. The clip shows the man having food at a table along with his family which included three women. The man began choking and when Guptill noticed, she immediately got him into the Heimlich manoeuvre and began to thrust his abdomen. Her timely intervention saved the man’s life.

Guptill trained as an EMT where she learned the Heimlich manoeuvre and worked as a dispatcher, according to the caption of the video. Guptill also taught first aid and CPR.

“Thank god for this person. I hate to judge but I have to say… What the hell was going on at that table?! Did no one take it seriously? This scares me. Everyone needs to know how to act fast in these situations. You don’t have long,” commented a netizen. “I think his family was in shock. Some people freeze during moments like this. I’m glad someone helped him,” wrote another.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-10-2022 at 02:49:47 pm
