Saturday, April 04, 2020
COVID19

Man ‘walks in’ on his own Zoom meeting, netizens call it ‘modern art’

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 4, 2020 10:11:02 pm
man edits himself walking zoom call, zoom calls, zoom virual background, zoom virtual background prank. zoom virtual background video, viral video, funny news, indian express, Sitting in front of screen, people can see himself walking through the door seen in the background, with some thinking it might be his twin! (Dan Crowd/ Twitter)

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing people to stay indoors, people are constantly looking for ways to make quarantine-life fun. While working from home comes with many challenges, one man in Australia turned it into something to trick others and it is getting a big round of applause on social media.

As more and more people are working from home, one thing that has become immensely popular is video conferencing through Zoom. While most have instances when pets and family members have walked into the room interrupting their work calls, video-producer Dan Crowd used his skills to create a background of himself “accidentally walking in” on him during a Zoom meeting — and it’s quite glorious.

The video conferencing app allows people to set and change the virtual background for calls to make daily calls interesting.

Watch the video here:

With more 3.5 million views, the video has left people laughing out loud on social media. Many were baffled to see the video but at the same time impressed with his cheeky idea. And it seems that he is not the only one with the resourceful idea, as many others tried it to confuse others during Zoom calls.

“Honestly? I was bored,” Crowd told Mashable when asked why he did it. “If I’d known I could get this kind of engagement with five minutes of work, I wouldn’t have tried so hard for the last 12 years,” he joked.

While the app is quite easy to access and beneficial to organise a virtual meeting, there have been concerns regarding privacy.

Zoom is under scrutiny once again, this time for leaking the personal information of users such as their email address, photos, and giving strangers the option to start a video call with them, according to a report. This comes even as a lawsuit has been filed against Zoom for sharing data with third-parties such as Facebook without user permission.

