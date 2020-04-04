Man ‘walks in’ on his own Zoom meeting, netizens call it ‘modern art’

Sitting in front of screen, people can see himself walking through the door seen in the background, with some thinking it might be his twin! (Dan Crowd/ Twitter) Sitting in front of screen, people can see himself walking through the door seen in the background, with some thinking it might be his twin! (Dan Crowd/ Twitter)

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing people to stay indoors, people are constantly looking for ways to make quarantine-life fun. While working from home comes with many challenges, one man in Australia turned it into something to trick others and it is getting a big round of applause on social media.

As more and more people are working from home, one thing that has become immensely popular is video conferencing through Zoom. While most have instances when pets and family members have walked into the room interrupting their work calls, video-producer Dan Crowd used his skills to create a background of himself “accidentally walking in” on him during a Zoom meeting — and it’s quite glorious.

The video conferencing app allows people to set and change the virtual background for calls to make daily calls interesting.

Today I made a Zoom background of myself accidentally walking in on myself in a Zoom meeting. pic.twitter.com/Rl2AsjfZ7V — Dan Crowd (@itsdancrowd) April 3, 2020

With more 3.5 million views, the video has left people laughing out loud on social media. Many were baffled to see the video but at the same time impressed with his cheeky idea. And it seems that he is not the only one with the resourceful idea, as many others tried it to confuse others during Zoom calls.

The only acceptable use of Zoom backgrounds https://t.co/S0IlZ1lY7O — Dr Pete Wegier (@petewegier) April 4, 2020

this is modern art — valeska (@iatemuggles) April 4, 2020

Wow! This is the genuine innovative spirit we are looking for in these stressful times — Aisha Malik (@aishapmalik) April 3, 2020

I didn’t really believe the whole “great art comes from hardship” thing until I saw this https://t.co/9h89wrYahO — Staymas Insidely (@shockproofbeats) April 3, 2020

I need to work out how to to do this. https://t.co/iVOtjBbjFp — Shiraz Maher (@ShirazMaher) April 3, 2020

Dan, I think it is most impressive that people think the live version of you is the guy at the front. — Chris Dobespierre (@dobes) April 3, 2020

🤣 I do not know how you managed to keep a straight face! — Dtective (@dtective007) April 3, 2020

Now do one where you’re robbing your house in the background with a face mask. — Miriamele Presbyter ⓥ (@MiriPrester) April 3, 2020

The challenge is to have a background of you talking to yourself while talking to us #trippyenough ? — Garret Campbell (@GarretCampbell9) April 3, 2020

And this is only a couple of weeks in. Imagine where we’ll be by May? #ZoomOscars https://t.co/tASOBIbb3q — Nancy Pearson (@Nancy_Pearson20) April 3, 2020

Here is the current winner of the pandemic. https://t.co/7xVs4znafz — Dominik Hammes ☕ (@dominikhammes) April 3, 2020

twitter reminds me every day that creativity and humor is the best remedy to everything https://t.co/KYCvA88vGZ — adam h (@adamhragsdale) April 3, 2020

Inspiring. Here’s myself walking around the wrong side of the kitchen and interrupting my webinar. Damn clones. pic.twitter.com/O545kfuhtg — johnny (@tronnyjeverton) April 3, 2020

I had the same like multiple instances of me hanging around. pic.twitter.com/05G4KDXNGY — Metehan Korkmazel (@korkmazelm) April 3, 2020

“Honestly? I was bored,” Crowd told Mashable when asked why he did it. “If I’d known I could get this kind of engagement with five minutes of work, I wouldn’t have tried so hard for the last 12 years,” he joked.

While the app is quite easy to access and beneficial to organise a virtual meeting, there have been concerns regarding privacy.

Zoom is under scrutiny once again, this time for leaking the personal information of users such as their email address, photos, and giving strangers the option to start a video call with them, according to a report. This comes even as a lawsuit has been filed against Zoom for sharing data with third-parties such as Facebook without user permission.

