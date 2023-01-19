scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Advertisement

Watch: Man changes his daughter’s wall scribbling into stencil art

A viral video shows how a young girl’s drawing on a wall was masterfully incorporated into a full-size stencil painting.

Man changes daughters wall drawing into stencil art, feel good video, cute father daughter video, amazing viral art videos, indian expressThe undated stencil art video has gathered over 60,000 likes and 1.6 million views.
Listen to this article
Watch: Man changes his daughter’s wall scribbling into stencil art
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Kids often unleash their creativity by drawing on walls. While parents may feel annoyed at their kid’s impromptu wall art at the moment, it appears to be endearing in hindsight.

Now a video is going viral showing a man turn his daughter’s wall scribbling into a stencil painting.

The undated video shows a girl trying to draw Minnie Mouse using crayons. However, her dad steps in and tells her not to draw on the wall. Interestingly, he ends up making a painting using stencils and spray paint that meaningfully incorporated his daughter’s drawing within it.

ALSO READ |‘Time is fleeting’: Man photographs daughter every week for 20 years. Watch stunning transformation

This video was posted online by a popular Twitter account that goes by the name Figen (@TheFigen_) on Wednesday. So far it has gathered over 60,000 likes and 1.6 million views.

A Twitter user commented on the video, “The way he conserved her drawing is great! My mother framed mine for me that i made in my preschool era. So here, I appreciate how daddy tried to conserve it for her to cherish this moment later in life. ❣️ ”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Delhi Confidential: An awkward movement at BPR&D event in Bengaluru
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...
Air India’s 4k strong ‘Maharaja Collection’ of artworks formally transfer...

Another user recalled, “I dedicated one wall of my daughters bedroom to her and her friends for “artwork”! Even as she grew, we left that wall to stand as a testament to their creativity. And mom never had to worry about errant artwork again!😉 ”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-01-2023 at 17:53 IST
Next Story

India vs Wales Live, Hockey World Cup 2023: Hosts eye a second group stage win in Bhubaneswar

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close