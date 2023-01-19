Watch: Man changes his daughter’s wall scribbling into stencil art

Kids often unleash their creativity by drawing on walls. While parents may feel annoyed at their kid’s impromptu wall art at the moment, it appears to be endearing in hindsight.

Now a video is going viral showing a man turn his daughter’s wall scribbling into a stencil painting.

The undated video shows a girl trying to draw Minnie Mouse using crayons. However, her dad steps in and tells her not to draw on the wall. Interestingly, he ends up making a painting using stencils and spray paint that meaningfully incorporated his daughter’s drawing within it.

This video was posted online by a popular Twitter account that goes by the name Figen (@TheFigen_) on Wednesday. So far it has gathered over 60,000 likes and 1.6 million views.

Dad supports his daughter… and great art. pic.twitter.com/d3F6AXdlxB — Figen (@TheFigen_) January 18, 2023

A Twitter user commented on the video, “The way he conserved her drawing is great! My mother framed mine for me that i made in my preschool era. So here, I appreciate how daddy tried to conserve it for her to cherish this moment later in life. ❣️ ”.

Another user recalled, “I dedicated one wall of my daughters bedroom to her and her friends for “artwork”! Even as she grew, we left that wall to stand as a testament to their creativity. And mom never had to worry about errant artwork again!😉 ”.