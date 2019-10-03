Man celebrates 93rd birthday by swimming in the Gulf of Mexico for the first time

A Florida man who had never visited the beach near his house in over 20 years that he has lived there has finally gone for a dip on his 93rd birthday.

Howard Fisher, who had lived in the Sunshine State for over 20 years, told his daughter how ironic it was for him to not have tested the ocean waters. However, when he expressed that it was probably too late for him to try it now, his daughter decided to make it happen.

Taking to Facebook, Sandra Fisher Van Nostrand shared the story along with pictures of her father enjoying the beach. “My dad just celebrated his 93 birthday and this is what he said, ‘Sandra, isn’t it ironic? I have lived here 20 years and never once went into the ocean… now I think I might like to but I can’t.’ ‘Me: “Yes you can, dad. I will make sure of it.’ What an amazing day we had!… thank you AMI for the loaner beach wheelchair!”

“I guess he never went to the beach because he wasn’t motivated at the time!” Fisher’s daughter Nostrand told FOX 13. “By the time he decided to go, he is now 93 – and needed my help,” she added.

Nostrand finally took her dad out to Anna Maria Island with the help of a beach wheelchair. “Look, I float just like a cork,” he said, the news website reported. “Isn’t this great? Look at that sky and those clouds.” Once shared online, it did not take long for the post to go viral with many cheering the father-daughter duo.