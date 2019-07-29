Toggle Menu
Man caught with fake ID that has Chris Hemsworth’s photo, says his name is Thor Odinsonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/man-caught-fake-id-chris-hemsworth-photo-name-is-thor-odinson-5860736/

Man caught with fake ID that has Chris Hemsworth’s photo, says his name is Thor Odinson

The man had reportedly tried to use the identification card at a marijuana clinic in Canada.

Thor fake ID, Viral Thor fake ID, Canadian man with Thor fake ID, Thor fake ID trending, Marvel character fake ID, Marvel, Thor,Thor fake ID Viral on Social Media, trending, Indian Express news
Twitter user @cottoncandaddy shared to the world, about the hilarious fake id her sister came across, who works at a weed dispensary.

There are unusual fake ids and then there’s this case of a man who turned up at a marijuana dispensary with an identification card that had Chris Hemsworth’s photo, and claimed that the man’s name was Thor ‘Thunder’ Odinson.

Twitter user @cottoncandaddy said her sister works at a marijuana clinic where the man tried to use the fake identification card.

In her tweet she wrote: “my sister works for an online weed dispensary and I’m losing my mind right now” with a screenshot of the conversation they had about the fake identification card.

The identity card listed the man’s name “ODINSON, Thor Thunder” and his address as “69, hammer Ln, Calgary”.

What’s worse, the expiry date on the identification card was 22 May 2017.

Advertising

The terrible fake identity card was retweeted thousands of times and had people in splits.

The drug was legalised in Canada in October 2018, making the country the world’s largest national marketplace for recreational marijuana. Legalisation of marijuana in Canada combined federal rules with varying provincial regulations.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had vowed to legalise cannabis in his 2015 election campaign. That pledge was aimed at taking profits away from organized crime and regulating the production, distribution and consumption of a product that millions of Canadians had been consuming illegally.

Under the norms in place, only adults over the age of 18 can purchase marijuana products, but the norms on age and where you can consume vary across the nation.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 What is the meaning of ‘sco pa tu manaa’, the latest trend dominating social media
2 Drunk man bites snake into pieces after being bitten by the reptile
3 Dhinchak Pooja is back with a new single, and so are the memes