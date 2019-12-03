Follow Us:
Man carves Tesla’s cyber truck out of mashed potatoes, Twitter thread goes viral

Milano and his artistry became viral after his brother Dan Milano created a Twitter thread updating his followers on his brother's latest Thanksgiving carving

Updated: December 3, 2019
Man carves Tesla's cyber truck out of mashed potatoes, Elon Musk, man carves truck out of mashed potato, Tesla cyber truck, Thanksgiving 2019, Trending, Indian express news Greg Milano chose to build the cyber truck after it became a topic of conversation for his tech-savvy family members at the Thanksgiving table.

A video of a man carving Tesla’s new cyber truck out of mashed potatoes as part of his thanksgiving tradition is going viral on the internet.

According to CCN, The 30-year-old Greg Milano chose to build the cyber truck after it became a topic of conversation for his tech-savvy family members at the Thanksgiving table.

Milano, who has a background in art and architectural history, started the tradition of carving things out mashed potatoes. In the last 20 years ago, he has so far made Pilgrim hat, football, snowman and even the White House during an election year.

Milano told CNN that the most difficult part of the carving was getting the geometric lines in proportion. After carving out the truck, Greg poured gravy and microwaved the carving.

Milano and his artistry became viral after his brother Dan Milano created a Twitter thread updating his followers on his brother’s latest Thanksgiving carving. Take a look at some of the reactions to the thread:

