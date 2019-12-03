Man carves Tesla’s cyber truck out of mashed potatoes, Twitter thread goes viral

Greg Milano chose to build the cyber truck after it became a topic of conversation for his tech-savvy family members at the Thanksgiving table. Greg Milano chose to build the cyber truck after it became a topic of conversation for his tech-savvy family members at the Thanksgiving table.

A video of a man carving Tesla’s new cyber truck out of mashed potatoes as part of his thanksgiving tradition is going viral on the internet.

According to CCN, The 30-year-old Greg Milano chose to build the cyber truck after it became a topic of conversation for his tech-savvy family members at the Thanksgiving table.

My brother has been working on a mashed potato cybertruck for over an hour pic.twitter.com/Bze4kOKiHy — Dan Milano (@DanMilanoHere) November 29, 2019

We filled the back with gravy pic.twitter.com/f8pMfJaEaD — Dan Milano (@DanMilanoHere) November 29, 2019

Milano, who has a background in art and architectural history, started the tradition of carving things out mashed potatoes. In the last 20 years ago, he has so far made Pilgrim hat, football, snowman and even the White House during an election year.

Milano told CNN that the most difficult part of the carving was getting the geometric lines in proportion. After carving out the truck, Greg poured gravy and microwaved the carving.

Milano and his artistry became viral after his brother Dan Milano created a Twitter thread updating his followers on his brother’s latest Thanksgiving carving. Take a look at some of the reactions to the thread:

That is Spud-tacular!!! — Willy Nilly 🇺🇸 (@WilleeNillee) November 29, 2019

don’t forget to mash the windows… sorry meant smash — Dad Jokes Panda (@TrashPandaFTW) November 29, 2019

Elon Mash — Alex Micu (@axelk) November 29, 2019

I’d crash test that truck with a little butter. — Original_Revolution (@gotarevolution) November 29, 2019

Don’t throw a pea at the window — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) November 30, 2019

Make sure he checks the carb-uretor. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 29, 2019

Art. — Art Or Not Art (@ArtDecider) November 29, 2019

