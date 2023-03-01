Man can’t control tears when he realises anonymous kidney donor is his daughter. Watch

The bond between a father and a daughter is one of the sweetest. Fathers are always protective of their daughters no matter how old their children get. A woman donated a kidney to her ailing father, who did not know who the anonymous donor was till he saw his daughter at the hospital.

A video of the man breaking down after he learned that the anonymous kidney donor was his daughter is melting hearts online. A Twitter page called Interesting Channel posted the video on February 27, and it has amassed two million views.

When the man saw his daughter at the hospital, he knew she was the anonymous kidney donor. “Oh my God, are you kidding me,” the man exclaimed. “It’s so good it’s okay. Oh it’s fine,” the woman consoles her father who is unable to control his tears. “The Power of Love. Dad finds out that the anonymous kidney donor was his own daughter. Take care of your loved ones,” says the caption of the video.

“This man is lucky! I never met the family of my #OrganDonor,” a user posted. “Tough moments by all meaning,” commented another. “I’m not crying,” said a third. “I totally understand what the dad thinks. If I were him, I would like to have my own bad kidney rather to have it from my beloved daughter,” said another netizen.