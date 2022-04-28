Man buys second-hand hand kitchen cabinet for €240, finds €150,000 inside

Finding a product in good condition is what one hopes for while buying one second-hand online. A German man not only managed to get a kitchen cabinet at a bargain price but also found wads of cash inside it when it was delivered to him.

Thomas Heller from Bitterfeld, who found the modest-looking kitchen cabinet on eBay, was stunned to find cash worth €150,000 hidden inside. The 50-year-old man had paid €240 after negotiating and bringing down the price from €300 for the item, Daily Mail reported.

When the cabinet arrived home, Heller was surprised to find the stash of €100 bills in a small drawer. While many would have found it tempting to keep the cash, Heller did just the opposite.

The social housing managing director went to the police to hand over the two envelopes. “They [police] opened the second, locked cupboard in front of my eyes. There were larger bills in the envelopes. Two hundred, five hundred,” Metro quoted Heller as saying.

The police then tried to trace its rightful owners. Upon investigation, the police traced the money to a 91-year-old woman living in a care facility, who was shifted there after her husband’s demise.

“The kitchen came from a household liquidation by an elderly couple from Halle. The two cash boxes were well hidden in areas of the furniture that were difficult to see,” a police spokesman was quoted as saying by The Sun.

Under German law, it’s a punishable offence to keep cash like these worth €10 or more. As it is classified as embezzlement, offenders could possibly also face a jail term of up to three years. However, thanks to a Good Samaritan clause, Heller is now eligible for a 3 per cent finder’s fee, worth €4500, LadBible explained.