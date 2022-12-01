scorecardresearch
‘Metro, this way’: Man becomes internet sensation for guiding fans to Metro station in Qatar for FIFA World Cup

Abubakar Abbas, dubbed ‘Metro Man’ by the fans, was even invited as a special guest to the England versus USA match.

Fans from all over the world have congregated in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup so that they can see their national teams or global stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi or Neymar in action. However, another man has won people’s hearts and gone viral for his unique way of guiding fans to the Metro station in Doha.

“Metro, this way,” he says in a mic guiding fans who have come for the World Cup. The fans have loved his style of saying “metro, this way” and are seen gathered around him. As he says “metro”, they all join in chorus and say “this way”. Abubakar Abbas, dubbed ‘Metro Man’ by the fans, has become an internet sensation and really popular among the fans.

“I don’t see Cristiano Ronaldo. I don’t see Lionel Messi. But I see metro guy and that’s why I’m here,” a man is heard saying in a video posted by BBC Sport. Another man said, “He’s quite famous here. Everyone has been sending me his videos. Because of the way he says ‘metro, this way’, it’s catchy.”

“Not the World Cup internet sensation we expected, but the one we needed. Abubakar Abbas,” says the caption of the video. He was even invited as a special guest to the England versus USA match.

Watch the clip below:

“Awesome. People like this makes the world better,” commented a user. “Good people should be celebrated.. this part of internet is what i like n appreciate,” said another. A lot of people commented that the man is from Kenya.

