‘You’re going’: Man becomes emotional as grandson fulfils his dream of watching football

Age is never a barrier when it comes to fulfilling one’s dreams. An elderly football fan in Argentina was overwhelmed with joy after his grandson took him to attend a match for the first time. The “best moments” were captured on camera and netizens cannot stop gushing over them.

The grandson, Nano Rodriguez, shared the clip on Instagram and wrote in Spanish that those were among the best moments in his life. “Here I leave you one of the best moments of my life that I’m going to carry in my heart forever,” he wrote in roughly translated Spanish.

An ardent lover of the Boca Juniors club, his grandfather never watched a game on the court. “The excitement the moment he found out he was going to be able to get on the court moved us all because we knew how much it meant to him,” he said.

The clip shows the grandfather getting surprised and turning emotional after his grandson says “you are going”. While people around him cheer, the grandfather is seen wiping his tears out of joy. The clip shows him getting inside the stadium enthusiastically along with his grandson. He is seen showing thumbs up at the camera with the playground and scores of people in the background. The emotional man comes forward and hugs his grandson, brimming with tears.

The heart-warming clip shared by Good News Correspondent on Twitter has amassed more than 17,000 views. The grandson’s gesture won hearts online and netizens were delighted to watch the video. A user commented, “Grandpas are sweet child-hearts. And now grandson is rolling back the years for him all over again. Joyful to see!” Another user wrote,”The Beautiful Game is more than just a game.”