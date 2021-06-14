Watch: Man battling ALS puts up special dance with daughter on her wedding

The brother shared how he was unable to explain how amazing the moment was for the family.

A heartwarming video of a bride dancing with her father, who is in a wheelchair, has left netizens emotional after it went viral on social media. The clip was shared on Facebook by the bride’s brother Dakota Snider along with a caption that read, “There were a lot of beautiful highlights this weekend, but watching my dad and Tenaya dance in their father-daughter dance.”

In the 28-second clip, the bride’s father, who is battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a disease that affects the nervous system, was seen ferrying his daughter Tenaya on his wheelchair during their dance.

In an interview with the Good News Movement, a popular social media page. the brother shared how amazing the moment was for the family. “I’m not sure I can properly put into words how amazing it was. Since I was a kid we had always hoped that we would be able to wittiness it. There wasn’t a dry eye in the entire building… I think my dad’s face says it all.”

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several wholesome reactions among netizens, with many left emotional after watching the clip. “A sweet moment filled with love never to be forgotten ….what an amazing family you have Dakota thank you for sharing,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.