Man balances suitcase on head while cycling, impresses netizens

A man has left internet users astounded as he balances a suitcase over his head while riding a cycle in New York’s Brooklyn. In a clip shared by Now This News on Twitter, the man is seen holding a suitcase over his head and cycling simultaneously.

The man rides in style and carries the luggage effortlessly. He stands on the cycle and pedals through the street in New York. He also shouts out to say, “I got it.” Leaving viewers more amazed, he navigates between traffic signals and moves easily.

Watch the video here:

Heavy load! This cyclist balances a suitcase on his head while traveling up Brooklyn’s 5th Avenue 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ndXdHxmd1f — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 28, 2022

“Heavy load! This cyclist balances a suitcase on his head while traveling up Brooklyn’s 5th Avenue,” read the caption of the tweet.

Mad skills https://t.co/mBMay2MPTz — Brisbane Bike Bites (@BneBikeBites) June 28, 2022

The man’s balancing act has left internet users impressed and the 26-second clip has amassed more than 38,000 views since being shared on Tuesday.

Before this, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a clip showing a man manoeuvring a cycle while balancing a huge bundle of grass on his head. The man’s ride through the winding roads in India left many amazed online in March this year.

Appreciating the man’s balancing skills, Mahindra tweeted, “This man is a human Segway, with a built in gyroscope in his body! Incredible sense of balance. What pains me, however, is that there are so many like him in our country who could be talented gymnasts/sportspersons but simply don’t get spotted or trained…”