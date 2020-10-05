scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 05, 2020
Hathras case

UK man balances stack of 46 toilet rolls on his head, smashes Guinness World Record

A video shows the man, named Jay Rawlings, balancing a stack of 46 toilet rolls on his head as a part of the Guinness World Record weekly challenge.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 5, 2020 9:38:04 pm
Guinness World Record, Guinness World Record toilet paper, Man stacks 46 Toilet Paper Rolls His Face Guinness World Record, GWR. viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsRawlings shared the video along with a caption that read, " Soooo I may have kept practicing with the toilet rolls and it may have got a little out of hand." (Source: @jay_rawlings/Twitter)

People often come up with unique ideas to create Guinness World Record and a British man has created history after he balanced a stack of 46 toilet paper rolls on his head for 10 seconds. A video shows the man, named Jay Rawlings, balancing a stack of 46 toilet rolls on his head as a part of the Guinness World Record weekly challenge.

Rawlings had shared the video on September 30 along with a caption that read, ” Soooo I may have kept practising with the toilet rolls and it may have got a little out of hand… I managed 46 balanced at the same time!!!

Watch the video here:

Days later, Rawlings got a response from Guinness World Record announcing him as the winner. “Congratulations to @jay_rawlings on absolutely smashing this week’s #GWRchallenge with 46 toilet rolls balanced on the head!”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 05: Latest News

Advertisement