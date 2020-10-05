UK man balances stack of 46 toilet rolls on his head, smashes Guinness World Record

Rawlings shared the video along with a caption that read, " Soooo I may have kept practicing with the toilet rolls and it may have got a little out of hand." (Source: @jay_rawlings/Twitter)

People often come up with unique ideas to create Guinness World Record and a British man has created history after he balanced a stack of 46 toilet paper rolls on his head for 10 seconds. A video shows the man, named Jay Rawlings, balancing a stack of 46 toilet rolls on his head as a part of the Guinness World Record weekly challenge.

Rawlings had shared the video on September 30 along with a caption that read, ” Soooo I may have kept practising with the toilet rolls and it may have got a little out of hand… I managed 46 balanced at the same time!!!

Watch the video here:

@GWR Soooo I may have kept practicing with the toilet rolls and it may have got a little out of hand… I managed 46 balanced at the same time!!! 😃 #GWRchallenge #GWR #JayRawlings (full video on my Facebook) pic.twitter.com/4st4J07nHb — Jay Rawlings (@jay_rawlings) September 30, 2020

Days later, Rawlings got a response from Guinness World Record announcing him as the winner. “Congratulations to @jay_rawlings on absolutely smashing this week’s #GWRchallenge with 46 toilet rolls balanced on the head!”

Congratulations to @jay_rawlings on absolutely smashing this week’s #GWRchallenge with 46 toilet rolls balanced on the head! 🧻️💪 https://t.co/ecgXbT9f25 — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) October 2, 2020

