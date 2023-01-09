Man attempts to eat a bowl of ramen noodles in extreme cold. Video leaves netizens astonished

Amid the cold wave gripping north Indian cities at the moment, even getting up in the morning and taking a bath seems like a task for a lot of people. In such winters, one feels like cosying up in bed with a warm cup of tea or a bowl of ramen noodles. A video of a man attempting to eat a bowl of ramen noodles amid freezing temperature is going viral.

Jake Fischer, an actor, had shared a video of himself wearing winter attire and eating a bowl of ramen noodles standing in the snow. The cold wave was so severe that icicles formed on his beard and his eyelashes.

“I came outside to eat some ramen. And, it got a little too cold,” Fischer says in the video. Astonishingly, the bowl of ramen had frozen in the cold and even the spoon with a lump of noodles were stuck mid-air. “Ramen has cooled!” he captioned the video.

Posted on December 28, the video has amassed a massive 41.7 million views.

“Your hair turned into forbidden frozen ramen heehee,” commented a user. “I want to see how you warmed back up, I feel like the ice would be dripping everywhere once it starts melting!” wondered another. “Dying to know how that affects the consistency of the ramen once it cools,” another user posted. “Bro his hair looks more like ramen than the actual ramen,” joked another netizen.