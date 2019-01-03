VIDEO: Man attacks McDonald’s employee over a straw; she fights back with punches

In a matter of seconds, an argument over straws resulted in a brawl at a fast food joint in St. Petersburg, Russia. According to a CNN report, a Florida man, who was upset over not finding any plastic straws at the condiment station in McDonald’s, ended up picking up a physical fight with an employee of the fast food joint

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the man grabbing the employee standing behind the counter and initiating the fight. The 40-year-old homeless man, identified as Daniel Taylor, was later arrested, the news website reported.

Watch the video here:

According to an ABC report, the woman employee behind the counter, identified as Yasmine James, told the police that the man “forcefully grabbed her” and “pulled” her up onto the counter. To defend herself, she hit back and punched him in the face as he held onto her collar.

“He was yelling and walking toward the counter and the young lady behind the counter told him that it’s the law now that we’re not allowed to have straws in the lobby,” she told the news website.

As per the news report, according to a new law effective from January 1 in St. Petersburg, restaurants can not have straws out and the customers have to request for them. Moreover, they are to be completely stopped in 2020.