Friday, June 05, 2020
COVID19

‘Only in Australia’: Man interrupts PM Scott Morrison to tell reporters to get off lawn

A press conference by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to announce a new stimulus package was interrupted by an irate homeowner on whose lawn they were standing.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 5, 2020 11:42:41 am
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, scott morrison get off grass video, Australian Prime Minister lawn video, press morrison reseeded lawn video, Australia pm construction workers grant, viral news, indian express The man was heard saying “sorry mate” after interrupting the presser and PM Morrison gave him a thumbs up saying “all good”. (RTE News/ YouTube)

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was announcing a new stimulus package when he was interrupted by a homeowner, who wanted reporters to get off his newly reseeded lawn. The homeowner’s interruption and Morrison’s reaction are now being widely shared on social media.

The prime minister made an early morning visit to the town of Googong in New South Wales state to announce cash grants that will support the construction sector. But while he was making the announcement, the unidentified man stepped out of his house and yelled at them.

“Can everyone get off the grass please,” the unidentified man was heard saying. The PM immediately responded, saying: “Sure, let’s just move back from there”, and reporters moved forward away from the grass.

“Come on!”, the unnamed man said. “Hey guys, I’ve just reseeded that,” he said, pointing to the lawn.

As the cameras panned back on Morrison, he gave the man a thumbs up saying “That’s all good. Thanks” and continued to address the press.

The interruption was widely shared on social media and netizens around the world said this would have never happened in many parts of the world.

According to Reuters, Australia has suffered far fewer coronavirus cases than most other nations but its economy is facing its first recession in almost three decades despite the government releasing billions of dollars as a stimulus measure.

