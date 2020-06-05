‘Only in Australia’: Man interrupts PM Scott Morrison to tell reporters to get off lawn

The man was heard saying “sorry mate” after interrupting the presser and PM Morrison gave him a thumbs up saying “all good”. (RTE News/ YouTube) The man was heard saying “sorry mate” after interrupting the presser and PM Morrison gave him a thumbs up saying “all good”. (RTE News/ YouTube)

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was announcing a new stimulus package when he was interrupted by a homeowner, who wanted reporters to get off his newly reseeded lawn. The homeowner’s interruption and Morrison’s reaction are now being widely shared on social media.

The prime minister made an early morning visit to the town of Googong in New South Wales state to announce cash grants that will support the construction sector. But while he was making the announcement, the unidentified man stepped out of his house and yelled at them.

“Can everyone get off the grass please,” the unidentified man was heard saying. The PM immediately responded, saying: “Sure, let’s just move back from there”, and reporters moved forward away from the grass.

“Come on!”, the unnamed man said. “Hey guys, I’ve just reseeded that,” he said, pointing to the lawn.

As the cameras panned back on Morrison, he gave the man a thumbs up saying “That’s all good. Thanks” and continued to address the press.

The interruption was widely shared on social media and netizens around the world said this would have never happened in many parts of the world.

There’s actually no more Australian than this 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Georgie Leitch (@Billandbecks) June 4, 2020

I lived in Australia for seven years and if this doesn’t perfectly encapsulate Australia and Australians, I don’t know what does 😂 #SorryMate — 🇨🇦 RubyTuesday 🇨🇦 (@RubyTuesday_72) June 4, 2020

Imagine casually calling the PM “mate.” I like this guy. — Alex Almaguer (@Hearthstone4evr) June 4, 2020

holy shit, my opinion of Scott Morrison actually went up after seeing how casually & humbly he handled this situation. Yours truly, someone who has a “patchy grass in the backyard” problem. — Tas (@7asman) June 4, 2020

Re-seeding costs money or your time. Neither of which he wants to give up twice. pic.twitter.com/D82DuBrs9u — 🦋 Shanaye 🦋 (@nayemonique) June 4, 2020

To get this, you have to try to understand how difficult it is to grow a lawn in a drought-stricken country! Scomo is alright, his bemused look says he gets it 😊. — Carolyn Gombell’s Ghost (@Beedee33) June 4, 2020

If that happened in the USA the guy would have come out dolled up like Rambo and probably started a small war over it ! — Michael Lanna (@Micklanna) June 4, 2020

I laughed my head off. This man should be made Australian of the year — 💧Sandy (@SandyJB57) June 4, 2020

That homeowner is now my hero.. a proper ozzy bloke . Well done mate. Comedy gold — Michael F (@Michael80102613) June 4, 2020

They would all move ON to the grass a and arrest the guy.. by the not only Kenya ALL AFRICA. — Nafissa Konate (@Zinarah) June 4, 2020

According to Reuters, Australia has suffered far fewer coronavirus cases than most other nations but its economy is facing its first recession in almost three decades despite the government releasing billions of dollars as a stimulus measure.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd