scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Must Read

Man arrested after free-climbing 61-story building in US. Watch videos of his stunt

The videos show him climbing the building without any protective gear.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 4, 2022 3:14:46 pm
anti abortion, pro life, man climbs 61 story building, man free climbing building, indian expressPassersby were left stunned by the University of Nevada Las Vegas student's stunt and many shared videos on social media.

A man seen free climbing to the top of one of the tallest skyscrapers in the US in a viral video was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest Tuesday, CBS reported.

San Francisco Fire Department tweeted a photograph showing Las Vegas resident Maison Des Champs, 22, climbing the 61-storeyed Salesforce Tower and saying that he was with them.

ALSO READ |‘French Spiderman’ climbs 613-ft skyscraper in solidarity with pension protests

Passersby were left stunned by the University of Nevada Las Vegas student’s stunt and many shared videos on social media. The videos show him climbing the building without any protective gear. “Walking to get coffee in San Francisco and this dude is just climbing a building,” a user wrote as he shared the video. People inside the building also shared clips showing the “trespasser” climbing up.

While climbing the building, the man also managed to capture videos and post them on social media. ABC7 reported that the man’s intention was to raise money for anti-abortion charities. The man told ABC7 that it was fun and he would do it again. The only thing that went wrong was that he got thirsty and tired towards the end of the climb, he said.

The ABC7 report also said that he was cited and released Tuesday afternoon.The Salesforce Tower website says the building is 1,070 feet tall with 61 stories and 1.4 million square feet of office space.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 04: Latest News

Advertisement