Man arrested after free-climbing 61-story building in US. Watch videos of his stunt

A man seen free climbing to the top of one of the tallest skyscrapers in the US in a viral video was arrested for trespassing and resisting arrest Tuesday, CBS reported.

San Francisco Fire Department tweeted a photograph showing Las Vegas resident Maison Des Champs, 22, climbing the 61-storeyed Salesforce Tower and saying that he was with them.

Passersby were left stunned by the University of Nevada Las Vegas student’s stunt and many shared videos on social media. The videos show him climbing the building without any protective gear. “Walking to get coffee in San Francisco and this dude is just climbing a building,” a user wrote as he shared the video. People inside the building also shared clips showing the “trespasser” climbing up.

What a day, you look out of the window and this guy is climbing by from the outside #salesforcetower #freeclimber pic.twitter.com/NUBbKmtwaa — Lars Schwetje (@larsschwetje) May 3, 2022

Hmmm… there’s someone free climbing the salesforce tower right now ?!! pic.twitter.com/HZsbcIm4Uw — Yann (@yannhatchuel) May 3, 2022

I climbed Salesforce tower today to raise awareness about Dr. Cesare Santangelo and raise money for #prolife charities. If you would like to donate go to https://t.co/cxDQHxzd7y pic.twitter.com/97zruDdrYM — Maison Des Champs (@prolifespidermn) May 4, 2022

While climbing the building, the man also managed to capture videos and post them on social media. ABC7 reported that the man’s intention was to raise money for anti-abortion charities. The man told ABC7 that it was fun and he would do it again. The only thing that went wrong was that he got thirsty and tired towards the end of the climb, he said.

The ABC7 report also said that he was cited and released Tuesday afternoon.The Salesforce Tower website says the building is 1,070 feet tall with 61 stories and 1.4 million square feet of office space.