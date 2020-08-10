Man announces sister-in-law’s pregnancy with cut out at baseball game

Adam Nemo, who lives in Florida with his wife, says he didn’t expect his brother to announce the pregnancy in the seats of a ballpark. (Picture credit: Fox19now.com)

A man from Cincinnati went well beyond expectations to announce his sister-in-law’s pregnancy by submitting an image from the sonogram of the baby as a cut out at a baseball stadium in Cincinnati.

Aaron Nemo announced his brother and sister-in-law Adam and Kayleigh’s pregnancy by pasting the image on a fan cut out, which had ‘Baby Nemo’ written on it. The cut out was places at a Reds baseball game in Great American Ball Park.

According to news agency AP, Adam Nemo, who lives in Florida with his wife, says he didn’t expect his brother to announce the pregnancy in this manner.

“When we thought about announcing, I was like, ’let’s give it to Aaron, let’s let him come up with something,” his wife, Kayleigh, said.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, fans are currently not permitted into the stadium for matches. However, the Cincinnati Reds gave their fans an opportunity to be at the game through a cutout fundraiser.

Fans were allowed to install their cutouts at the ballpark in for $75 dollars, which will be in place throughout the regular 2020 season.

Reds fan cut-outs made their debut at Ball Park during a game against the Indians on Monday, August 3, 2020, in Cincinnati.

(with inputs from AP)

