Thursday, July 29, 2021
Man always wanted a daughter, so he celebrated her birthday with a cute-as-a-button photoshoot

The proud father had earlier said that he can't wait for "tea parties, daddy-daughter dances, recitals, afropuffs, and more," and he started with a princess-themed soiree as his daughter turned one.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 29, 2021 7:27:24 pm

Daughters are always fathers’ princesses, and one American father decided to bring this idiom to life. He literally had a princess-themed photoshoot with the toddler, after his forever wish to become a #GirlDad came true. Now, the cute images are melting hearts online.

The Michigan-based architect and designer, who goes by the name Tone online, had a special photoshoot as his daughter Nyla turns one. He had earlier said that he can’t wait for “tea parties, daddy-daughter dances, recitals, afropuffs, and more,” and on his daughter’s birthday, the proud father decided to host a party like no other.

Dressed in a pink t-shirt and jeans, the father-daughter duo was sitting at a pink plastic table-chair set, with his daughter wearing a crown and adorable flower dress in a similar hue. It was an update on his first tea party-themed photoshoot, where he had shared the joyous news that he was expecting a girl.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

It all started in March last year, when the man found out that he and his wife were finally expecting a baby girl as their second child.

“Well I tell yall I’ve been waiting for a baby girl my ENTIRE life, I’m not joking,” he had written back then. Adding that how even as a child, he always wanted to have sisters. Although he has two siblings, but they family’s desire to have another girl in the house didn’t get come true.

“They wanted a daughter too (put a pin in that) but called it quits after my youngest brother,” he tweeted. “So MY dreams of having a littler sister, translated into having a daughter,” he added. He added when his wife was expecting their first baby in 2018, he was also excited to have a girl but “god had other plans”, and the couple welcomed a baby boy later.

Although he added that he was over the moon to have his boy and even shared adorable pictures to show how much he dotes on him.

But finally, in 2020, they got the good news, it was going to be a girl this time, and clearly he was ecstatic.

Now, after more than a year and a half later, he completed the photoshoot with his daughter and the post has taken social media by storm.  The post moved thousands of people around the globe, who not only showered love on the father-daughter duo but also said their inspired others to try the same. Many people also asked the family to keep updating them with major life-events in the little girl’s life.

