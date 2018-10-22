Man accidentally headbutts a shark; survives to tell the horrific tale

After a man accidentally headbutted a shark, he was attacked by it. (Source: Getty )

A mine worker was left in a horrific situation after he accidentally headbutted a shark while surfing at Samurai beach in New South Wales, Australia. According to a Sydney Morning Herald report, 50-year-old Paul Kenny, who was body surfing, punched the shark after it latched onto his arm. However, the man told the news website that he had no ‘ill feeling towards the animal’ who reacted after being headbutted.

“I went to catch the last wave back in, put my head down and headbutted the shark,” Kenny told the news company. Admitted at the John Hunter Hospital, he has been given almost 20 stitches in his right bicep stated the same report. Describing the incident to the news website, he said, “I didn’t know it was there and couldn’t see it because it was churned up white water.” Once the shark latched onto to his arm, he started punching it to get rid of it. “So I started hitting it and punching it to get it off.”

Talking to The Sun, Kenny believes that the shark that attacked him was a bull shark. “I think my arm got the end of his mouth. He just turned and snapped and got the end of it and just missed an artery, thank God,” he told the news website. “I just put my head down and headbutted it and then it just grabbed me, and I just started punching it until it let go,” he added.

Even though there was blood everywhere, Kenny kept his calm and swam to safety. “I started getting back out of the surf as quick as I could, holding my arm. There was blood everywhere and I was hoping it wouldn’t come back,” he told the news company.

