Man abducted as child in China reunited with parents after 32 years; here’s how

Mao Yin, who was abducted as a toddler in a hotel, has been reunited with his parents after 32 years, with the help of facial recognition technology. The family had a tearful reunion at a police news conference on Monday, according to a BBC report. The livestream of the news conference broadcast by state broadcaster CCTV showed Li holding her son’s hands. She said, “I don’t want to be separated from him anymore”. Mao Yin, now aged 34, said he would live with his biological parents.

When Li was informed by the police on Mother’s Day that her son has been found, she said, “This is the best gift I have ever got on Mother’s Day,” according to the CCTV report.

On 17 October 1988, Yin was snatched outside the entrance of a hotel in Xi’an in central Shaanxi province where his father Mao Zhenjing stopped to get him some water on the way home from nursery. He was then sold to a childless couple in China’s Sichuan Province who raised him as their son.

Mao’s biological parents never gave up their quest to find their missing son

Over the past three decades, his biological parents never gave up the search for their missing boy. Mao’s mother Mrs Li quit her job after his abduction and had handed out about 100,000 flyers in more than 10 provinces and municipalities to find him.

According to South China Morning Post, Mrs Li has appeared on numerous television shows in China hoping her own child would watch her on one of the programmes one day.

In 2007, Mrs Li became a volunteer with a group called “Baby Come Back Home” and has helped reunite 29 children with their families till now.

How was Mao Yin found?

The police analysed Mao’s photo as a child and then came up with a simulated image of Mao as an adult with the help of facial recognition technology. This image was then compared with other photos in the national database.

In April, the police received a tip-off about a man from Sichuan Province in south-west China who had adopted a baby 32 years earlier, according to the BBC report.

Police traced the adopted child who was now a 34-year-old man. His DNA test was carried out and it was found out that he is related to Mao Zhenjing and Li Jingzhi.

Mao Yin had been renamed Gu Ningning by his adoptive parents. Mao who runs a home decoration business plans to spend time with his biological parents.

