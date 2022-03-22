‘What I’m striving towards for in my old age’: Man’s 60th birthday flyer with pet wins the internet

For some pet parents, they would absolutely do everything for their four-legged children. However, upping things by a notch, a man in the US decided to host a joint birthday party for him and his dog.

A Twitter user posted about his father hosting a party for his 60th birthday with his pet. The pamphlet with the man’s father and dog read: “You’re invited to Jason’s 60th and Molly’s 4th Birthday Party”. The invitation added: “Celebrating 60 with $60 gifts”.

Sharing an image of a flyer invitation on Twitter, user @thelithonian wrote: “My dad has lost it with this one. Why he make a party flyer with the dog”. The image showed the cute pup standing on his father’s shoulder, with both of them smiling widely.

My dad has lost it with this one. Why he make a party flyer with the dog pic.twitter.com/scZpkYDLEM — this me (@thelithonian) March 21, 2022

While the son was kind of confused and embarrassed at the joint ceremony, netizens on the other hand were super excited. Many overjoyed by the event announcement admitted they would do the same for their pets had their birth dates matched.

Many even asked for his address or means to give them something worth $60, others said there’s nothing wrong and quipped that he was probably just jealous of his “little sibling”. Some also said that although they were thrilled about the sweet idea, they underlined that the flyer is misleading, as it gives “funeral announcement” vibes.

With more than 1 lakh likes on the platform in just one day, the tweet has gone viral melting hearts online. Check out some of the funniest reactions here:

My first thought, that flyer ain’t the vibe lol — R.I.P Crown Vic (@DrewKeysMusic) March 22, 2022

I thought they both went home to be with the Lord…. pic.twitter.com/lgWq9k75qp — Furious Styles (@_MickAtNite) March 22, 2022

Not you hating on your sibling pic.twitter.com/kjsa9luAJM — Sippin Lemonade🧁 (@sippinlem0nade) March 22, 2022

You wish that was you huh? pic.twitter.com/vbJonAVqk5 — ✨💜mustache nai💜✨ (@Adwoa_Naii) March 22, 2022

LEAVE HIM AND MOLLY ALONE !!! Don’t hate cause Molly is in the will now 😂 pic.twitter.com/6ZWfiZGKN1 — #LetsGoDarwin! (@yeah_imontwitta) March 22, 2022

😂 This is A+ content. Please post the party pics. — 🇩🇴 DMs CLOSED (@HarlemMC) March 22, 2022

😂😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 BECAUSE HE LOVE MOLLY! Mind yo business! And you better have a gift for them both! — The Icon. (@MissIconik) March 21, 2022

Can i get an invite please? I’ll have a $60 gift and something nice for Molly. Thanks! — Kia Richards (@KiaRichards_) March 22, 2022

Nah this is something I would do Lmao . Me and my dog share birthdays , we even had a bday photoshoot pic.twitter.com/DmIyuU9iEH — K JULIO. (@GenghisKaren) March 22, 2022

oh man. me and this girl were born on the same day, just 50 years apart. pic.twitter.com/CZDlF9Sxmn — Christopher Trumbla (@christrumbla) March 22, 2022

My Dad just turned 60 too and guess who he was with to celebrate it pic.twitter.com/3f4NuG9zTc — Bam 25 | RIP Kentaro Miura (@RedKometQB) March 22, 2022

What I’m striving towards for in my old age https://t.co/2sa6IWwAvT — Ichigobunnie (@ellenorey) March 22, 2022

Parents with the pet they didn’t want you to get: https://t.co/O1Sgn3oJlM — Chigozie Obi (@ChigozieObi_) March 22, 2022

I’m not usually one for hyperbole👀, but this is the CUTEST THING EVER. 😅😅😅🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/VAWlYgYuOG — I’m Suzi Poppins, y’all! 💛 (@SoozleMcDoozle) March 22, 2022