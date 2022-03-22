scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Must Read

‘What I’m striving towards for in my old age’: Man’s 60th birthday flyer with pet wins the internet

While the man's son was kind of confused and embarrassed at the joint ceremony, netizens on the other hand were super excited.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 22, 2022 5:05:33 pm
man dog joint birthday party, man prints flyers dog birthday party, man 60th birthday with pet, good pet stories, indian expressA Twitter user posted about his father hosting a party for his 60th birthday with his pet.

For some pet parents, they would absolutely do everything for their four-legged children. However, upping things by a notch, a man in the US decided to host a joint birthday party for him and his dog.

A Twitter user posted about his father hosting a party for his 60th birthday with his pet. The pamphlet with the man’s father and dog read: “You’re invited to Jason’s 60th and Molly’s 4th Birthday Party”. The invitation added: “Celebrating 60 with $60 gifts”.

Also Read |Pet owner dresses pug as groom, post goes viral as dog gets ‘rishtas’ online

Sharing an image of a flyer invitation on Twitter, user @thelithonian wrote: “My dad has lost it with this one. Why he make a party flyer with the dog”. The image showed the cute pup standing on his father’s shoulder, with both of them smiling widely.

While the son was kind of confused and embarrassed at the joint ceremony, netizens on the other hand were super excited. Many overjoyed by the event announcement admitted they would do the same for their pets had their birth dates matched.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Many even asked for his address or means to give them something worth $60, others said there’s nothing wrong and quipped that he was probably just jealous of his “little sibling”. Some also said that although they were thrilled about the sweet idea, they underlined that the flyer is misleading, as it gives “funeral announcement” vibes.

With more than 1 lakh likes on the platform in just one day, the tweet has gone viral melting hearts online. Check out some of the funniest reactions here:

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 22: Latest News

Advertisement